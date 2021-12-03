Photos: Scenes from the 2021 Philadelphia Christmas Tree Lighting

December 3, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Last night was one of the first big events the City (in person) has held since the pandemic. With socially distancing in mind, the City closed streets on the north side of City Hall, so folks could spread out as they choose. AND IT WAS FABULOUS. I’ve experienced the tree lighting for many years, in City Hall Courtyard, at Love Park, on the West side of City Hall and now a few times on the North side, always kinda tight because the lighting of the tree is like watching fireworks but you can be close. The production was great, this year they had a sponsor, friends section to the left of the staging area, and Philadelphians still had the best viewing spot in front of the stage, spread out along the street, and at the elevated MSB plaza.





The MSB area was sponsor village, where guests enjoyed giveaways from generous sponsors, including Boston Market, (they had a cool photo booth) Wawa (I had a few too many cookies) , Primark had a spin the wheel where guests could win pens, stickers, ear buds or a tote bag, HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD gave out kisses,





NRG gave out really cute lit Santa hats *BTW the holiday tree is powered by NRG., aren’t those hats cute?





The folks behind the scenes – Brenda Goldsmith, hands on producer of Philly Holidays, as well as so many parades and activations in the country, Sheila Hess, City Representative who’s office produced the tree lighting and Michael DelBene, President & Chief Executive of Wawa Welcome America and Philly Holidays. 2nd photo Robert Nonemacker, City Reps Office, Events and Special Projects Manager

Thanks for posing for me!!

Brandon Mandia, Christie Mandia, Director of Marketing & Special Projects for Boston Market, and Jackie Koller, Chatterblast

6ABC’s Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan, hosted the tree lighting

Thanks to CBSPhilly for our media partnership for over 4 years now. I couldn’t have made it through the pandemic without them, helping me spread the word on the good news of Philly.

Bruce Shannon, Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing & Communications of Center City District and friend.









Cashman & Associates helping out Primark





Kevin Lessard, Communications Director at the City of Philadelphia,, and Michael Newmuis , Visit Philly, Chief of Staff – Visit Philadelphia

Joy Harris, American Sign Language Interpreter for Philadelphia, Michael Harris, Director of Marketing & Special Projects for the Philadelphia Phillies

Then on Saturday December 4, 2021: It’s the

Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade

The Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade is perfect event for all Philadelphians looking for some holiday cheer! This inclusive parade will feature floats representing Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Chinese New Year, and Christmas, with performances by local marching bands, cold air balloons of your favorite holiday characters, and much more. The parade starts in Old City at 2nd and Market, and goes towards City Hall. Any spot is a great spot to watch from, but definite stop by Primark, do some early shopping, enjoy music spinning by DJ, and take a chance on winning gift cards for shopping at Primark. Look out for the Boston Market Unity Float, and for moi as I will be giving out $5 off Boston Market coupons for use in their stores in our area. Give me a shout out and I’ll take your photo and you might see if here, or in my column at CBSPhilly.

