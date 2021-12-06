Scene: The Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade

December 6, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Saturday night a new parade was held in Philadelphia to celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and the Chinese New Year.

‘The Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade,’ feature arts and culture groups from multicultural backgrounds. Floats, balloons, dance troupes, and several marching bands.

The parade kicked off at 2nd and Market Streets at 5PM.





The Primark store invited a few friends to ride on their Double Decker bus as it made it’s away along Market Street for the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade.













Kids and adults lined the street, smiling, waving with joy. It was great to see, especially after what we’ve all been through.













The Unionville High School rendition of “The Grinch” was fantastic. I bet they put on a great school play too!!



What a thrill it was for the Boston Market employees to ride on the Unity of Families Float sponsored by Boston Market





Primark and Boston Market gave out goodies along the parade route.





Who knew, Santa was legendary Phillies coach Charlie Manuel, they kept it secret so the kids…. Thank you to all those involved, it was a huge success, on a limited budget, which created priceless memories for kids and adults a like. A dream come true for years to come, a dream by Mayor Jim Kenney, who always wanted a lighted holiday parade, as some other cities have, but he really created one, uniquely Philly. Thanks to the City Rep’s office, Visit Philly, Cashman Pr, and especially the team from Welcome America who produced the event. Thanks to Boston Market and Primark for sponsoring me to photograph the parade.

