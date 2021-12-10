And just Like That…Christmas is Everywhere

December 10, 2021 by HughE Dillon

North Side of City Hall 12/5/21, yes that ferris wheel works…there’s also a double decker Merry Go Round in the City Hall Courtyard. During the warmer months it will be located at Penns Landing!!

Hey Besties, that’s the turn all the young kids are using on TikTok and Instagram these days. I used to just call people folks, hey folks, besties seems fun cause after all these years we’re kinda on that level. Can you believe Christmas is only 15 days away, but what that really means to me is we only have about 10 days to really enjoy the holiday lights, decor and energy as the closer we get, the closer we have to get busy planning the day with family, friends and food.

I know I have been MIA these past few weeks, posting here or there, so I am going to do once big wrap up and holidays I’ve covered. NOW as I always state if you are following me on Social I may have touched on a few of these places, not all, cause I do like to save a little for youse who may cross over on all platforms.

Sheila Hess, City Rep, Kris Kennedy, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District Executive Director, radio legend, WDAS’ Patty Jackson, Cinderella, Glu Hospitality’s Derrek Gibbons and Tim Lu

The first Christmas tree lighting in Northern Liberties took place on North Second Street on Nov. 30, 2021. Donations for Operation Santa with Northern Liberties Neighbors Association Next Up for Figo: Santa Claus is coming to Northern Liberties at the brand-new Figo Ristorante at 1033 N. 2nd Street. Figo’s beautiful new outdoor Christmas patio and cocktail garden is decorated from top to bottom, complete with the neighborhood tree standing at 16 foot tall. The Figo Brunch with Santa will take place on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, from 10:00am to 2:30pm. Reservations are available on Open Table.

Old City District Menorah Lighting

Old City Tree Lighting

The opening of Christmas Village

Christmas Village is open every day through Christmas Eve

The Macy’s Light Show is a must stop on your holiday list. Sadly though this year Macy’s has limited the show to once a day, it couldn’t possibly have anything to do with social distancing since now everyone must see the show at 10:30am. Even though it’s a department store, please support it over ordering online, it employees locals and supports Free performances of the light show: at 10:30 a.m. beginning December 1 to 24, 2021, and at 11:30 a.m. from December 26 to 31, 2021. Visit Santa virtually or in person, but make a reservation https://www.macys.com/social/santa-land/?cache=1639153653114

Also if you are avoiding people feel free to check out Dicken’s Village on youtube

Not disappointing was a visit to the Reading Terminal, they have new shops and this cool Instagramable spot which is located on the east side of the market where the salad bar used to be located. Holidays at Reading Terminal Market Santa is visiting the market on December 18!!

Last night I went to Winter in Franklin Square presented by Citizens featuring the Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO. It was a spectacular show every 30 minutes. This year the entire park lights up, and not just the fountain. Plus stop by the heated Franklin’s Winter View and get into the holiday spirit with a Candy Cane Cocktail, Red Nose Rum Punch, or Merry Christmas Bourbon. That’s right! FREE shows every 30 minutes 5 pm until closing today through December 31!

For more fun spots to check out before the holiday season is done, check out Visit Philly!!

