Spotted: Andrea Bocelli at Top Tourist Spots; ARod Enjoying BB; New Year’s Eve?

December 12, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Stratus Lounge

We are in the middle of merriment as Christmas is only 13 days away, can you believe it. Time really flies, even when folks put up their trees and lights in October now. I have a few stops to make this week, and then I go away to see the family. Hope you are making memories, even if you’re staying home. Watch TV with friends. Sometimes I watch with them on the phone, other times I ask one of my friends to watch something and then chitchat on the phone after we’ve both watched it to figure out what went on; I know most of you have watched And Just Like That by now. Great to be back with the girls, but wowsie!!

Stratus Lounge, high above Independence Park with it’s sky views, had a few of us over for a festive holiday celebration last Thursday. 433 Chestnut St., 11th Floor of Kimpton Hotel Monaco I 215.925.2889 I https://stratuslounge.com/ Don’t miss their New Year’s Eve celebration.

Ring in New Year’s Eve at Stratus Rooftop Lounge, the chic rooftop venue on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, on Friday, December 31 with Mr. Hollywood DJ’s First Annual NYE Bash. Starting at 9pm, guests can bid farewell to 2021 under the stars with top-tier entertainment, celebratory cocktails, premium open bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and more.

General Admission Gold ($150) includes entry to Stratus Rooftop Lounge and open bar, whereas General Admission Platinum ($175) includes admission, open bar, reserved pavilion food areas, and seating. (Trust me spend the extra $25, you’ll want access to the pavillions)

Congratulations Contour Body Studio on your new spot in Ardmore at 55 Rittenhouse Place!!

Congratulations to WMMR’s Pierre Robert on 40 years with the station. His friends and co-workers, ie friends, through him a party at Rittenhouse’ Charley Dove formerly Audrey Claire’s.

Here’s what Marisa Magnatta posted:

“We all have a story of meeting Pierre for the first time. Mine occurred after The Stones ‘No Security Tour.’ We saw him outside the First Union Center recording concert coverage with the Roving Rock Microphone and my dad nudged me to say hi.

I did. When Pierre asked this 16yr old girl in 1999 what she thought of the band I replied “they’re phat!” He giggled and said “well, that has to be the first time Mick has ever been referred to as fat!”

And that was it. I didn’t even recall that memory until years later, after working with Pierre through countless post-concert coverages, followed by late night dinners and enjoying just a handful of martinis together.

He is a friend and a mentor. And not just to the lucky folks working at @933wmmr, but to the whole damn city!”

Andrea Bocelli was in town this past week to perform with the Philly Pops Wednesday at Wells Fargo. He and his family arrived on Monday and checked into the Four Seasons. Have you seen their Christmas decorations. So beautiful. You don’t have to be staying there, or even eating there to stop by and see the glory. That evening Bocelli his wife Veronica Berti his daughter Virginia and a few friends headed to Gran Caffe L’Aquila with a few friends. They didn’t even announce they were going, just got a resy, sat and ate. They’re just like us, but Andrea and Virginia can sing like angels. Yes it’s true, she is gifted. She sang a few songs with him at his Wells Fargo concert. The next day they were off to explore Philly. First stop Christmas Village, then to Dilworth Park for ice skating. A stop in Macy’s. A few people recognized him, and he stopped for photos. Then it was back to the Four Seasons and dinner at JG Sky High, with it’s beautiful views. Wednesday was rest and the concert.

Speaking of Wells Fargo Center- Alex Rodriguez, A Rod was in the house Saturday night. J-Lo’s ex, Yankee superstar, entrepreneur was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers trounced the Golden State Warriors 102 – 93!!! (Thanks to Caryn Kunkle who tagged me in this photo)

Time got away with me this week. Here are a list of parties I photographed and which media picked them up.

The Opening of The Fin – which by the way was delicious. Reasonably priced. Great atmosphere, and roomy.

Change Our Future Art & Sole – Sneaker Ball Metro Philly Philadelphia Tribune

Celebrating The Weitzman National Museum Of American Jewish History’s New Name

CBSPHILLY Philly Metro

