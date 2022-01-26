The Russian Ballet Theatre brings ‘Swan Lake’ To Our Area

January 26, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Photo by AMAL KHALIKOV

RUSSIAN BALLET THEATRE LAUNCHES STUNNING NEW PRODUCTION OF BELOVED SWAN LAKE WITH FOUR PERFORMANCES COMING TO PENNSYLVANIA AND NEW JERSEY

The updated classic will feature unforgettable engagements in Sewell, Trenton and Newark, New Jersey, as well as a stop in Reading in Central Pennsylvania

Photo by MIKHAIL MOROZOV

Russian Ballet Theatre is thrilled to hit the road and tour with Swan Lake for the first time since 2019. Swan Lake is presented by Co-Producers Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick. The production team includes Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina, Production Designer Sergey Novikov, SFX Makeup Designer Irina Strukova, and Principal Ballet Mistress Tatyana Linnik. Prima Ballerina Olga Kifyak will dance the lead roles of Odette (The White Swan) and Odile (The Black Swan) – a unique and bold casting choice for the American 2022 tour. The cast also includes the amazing talents of Evgeny Svetlitsa as Prince Siegfried, Mikhail Ovcharov as Jester, Vasili Bogdan as Rothbart.

Award-winner Irina Strukova’s grand artistry will give a magical touch to this already magnificent production. Known for her film makeup creations (Netflix, HBO, Crazy Rich Asians), Strukova has created hair designs and special effects makeup that, together with the dazzling costumes, further enlighten this whimsical and glittering fantasy.

Photo by AMAL KHALIKOV

According to the press release Russian Ballet Theatre’s production of Swan Lake is replete with the visual splendor and virtuoso dancing global audiences have come to expect from classical Russian dance. The 2022 tour delights by pairing time-honored Russian traditions with some delightful new inspirations.

“Although we are telling the classic story of ‘Swan Lake,’ there are tweaks here and there that make the show new and exciting,” said co-producer Gulya Hartwick. “We have all new choreography. Usually there is one jester, we have five of them. We did what we could to make the production more lively and more colorful.”

Photo by MIKHAIL MOROZOV

RBT’s international ballet corps will draw talent from ten different countries for this new tour. The dancers will bring Kalinina’s choreography to life along with new exquisite hand-painted sets and 150 new hand-sewn costumes, all designed by the young, accomplished Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall) in the century-old tradition of the great theatrical masters.

“Swan Lake” takes one of Tchaikovsky’s most popular scores and mixes it with a love story inspired by Russian and German folk tales.

“Swan Lake” will be hitting the stage in each city for one night only. Tickets are now on sale for the dates, which include Sunday, Feb. 13, in Newark, New Jersey, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center; Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Trenton at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial; Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Sewell, South Jersey, at Investors Bank Performing Arts Center; and Thursday, Feb. 17, in Reading at the Santander Performing Arts Center. All theaters have amble parking nearby.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Swan Lake dance within minutes of Philadelphia, in South Jersey with a one-night only stop in Sewell, New Jersey at Investors Bank Performing Arts Center. This stop is just minutes from South Philly, over the Walt Whitman Bridge, at a venue that is well-known for hosting local and regional dance and ballet recitals and competitions. Showtime for this performance is 7:30pm. Tickets range $39 to $89. The Investors Bank Performing Arts Center is one of the Philadelphia region’s largest indoor venues, located at 519 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. For venue and health updates, visit https://www.wtps.org/Page/15570

Tickets for performances listed are available at www.russianballettheatre.com/tickets and also by visiting Ticketmaster. All venues offer onsite or nearby parking. All venues are accessible by public transportation.

For more information visit Russian Ballet Theatre’s official website, at www.russianballettheatre.com

