ChitChat: Thanuja Hamilton, CLIP, Lesley Van Arsdall, Janet Jackson

January 27, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Remember to clean off your car before driving.

Hello readers, I hope you’re well. Hello new readers too, thank you so much for following me. I see I have over 100 new followers in January. In December I added this link to my instagram and it’s been very useful for followers to find my blog. So I receomend it. linktr.ee/Hughedillon

A few weeks ago I saw workers cleaning up graffiti along 19th Street. I asked the man about this program and he told me it was called CLIP. Community Life Improvement Program



The Community Life Improvement Program (CLIP) helps Philadelphians make the City a nicer place to live. As part of this mission, we:

Remove graffiti vandalism from buildings, street signs, and other street fixtures.

Enforce the City’s regulations to make sure vacant lots and areas are kept clean.

Lend supplies and offer trash pickup for CLIP-coordinated neighborhood cleanups.

Provide adult non-violent offenders the opportunity to complete their community service sentences by cleaning and beautifying the city.

To utilize this service call 311

Tune IN: Dr. Thanuja Hamilton is making her debut on the Nick Cannon Show tomorrow on Fox29 at NOON. She gets in bed with Nick and gives him advice on how to get the best sleep.

Congratulations to Lesley Van Arsdall, former sports reporter on CBSPhilly has co written a book with former Eagles player Brian Westbrook. They revealed the children’s book cover earlier this month, which will debut in June,

Last Saturday night Jerry Blavat and Friends entertained friends and fans at the Kimmel Center located on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. It was a fantastic night of entertainment with legendary stars. Check out Metro Philly and CBSPhilly for more photos and story.

We all headed to the Ritz afterwards, where I ran into Andy Cosenza and friends, including his bestie Alexis Lord, Flyers Dance Team.

New Tune: A new show hosted by Jimmy Fallon called “That’s My Jam”; an hour long music and comedy variety game show featuring teams of celebrities that include T-Pain, Normani, Bebe Rexa, Chance The Rapper, Kelly Clarkson and more. Think of it kind of like celebrity karaoke. House DJ is Philly’s DJ Aktive, notable for being a tour DJ, one who gets the crowd fired up at concerts, he goes on for who spins for Patti LaBelle, Common, Diddy and Janet Jackson.

Speaking of DJ Aktive, he’s hosting a a gig on his Instagram tomorrow 1/28 right before the anticipated Documentary “Janet Jackson” debuts on Lifetime. “Let’s party on my IG 12pm EST and give the Queen her flowers” Link Thanks so much for tuning in. Chit Chat tomorrow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

