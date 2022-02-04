Jefferson Tops Off; Historic Robing, Justin Bieber Sighted, What is Rock Lititz?

February 4, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Hello Chit Chatters, I hope you had a wonderful week. Winter got real these past few weeks. It was cold, it snowed, but life continues with caution and optimism . One of futures hope is the beautiful, life changing Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion which held it’s Topping Off Ceremony earlier this week.

Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health topped off a $762 million, 19-floor Specialty Care Pavilion at 11th and Chestnut streets that will eventually become the centerpiece of its Philadelphia campus. One of the

H. Richard Haverstick, Jr., Interim President and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University

The new facility, spanning approximately 462,000 square feet, will feature:

more than 300 exam rooms

58 infusion chairs

10 operating rooms

six endoscopy rooms

imaging and lab services

a pharmacy

three levels of underground parking for added patient convenience

Designed by renowned architectural firms Ennead Architects and Stantec, the Specialty Care Pavilion will be especially welcoming to aging neurodiverse populations, such as patients with autism and dementia. The building is anticipated to house many of Jefferson’s nationally ranked services in one location, creating unparalleled convenience for patients. The future looks bright. Read more about the Specialty Care Pavilion at Metro Philly, and Phila Biz Journal.

Justin Beiber was spotted in Lancaster County Wednesday according Lancaster Online to (PS I had heard the Beibs was rehearsing at Rock Lititz last week, but was sitting on the story until I wrote about my own visit to Lancaster which I will do on Monday.) He’s at the famed sound stages of Rock Lititz staging his upcoming concert tour, Bieber’s world tour, called “The Justice World Tour 2022” which starts later this month. If you recall right before the pandemic started, he was spotted in Philly at the Rocky Steps, and the Four Seasons, which I wrote about. After his tour was scrapped I mentioned he was headed to Rock Lititz to rehearse his tour then as well. Since then I have visited Lititz to check out the place. It’s very cool, a very large campus of warehouses in which several musicians have come to rehearse their shows before heading out on tour including Katy Perry, Mumford & Sons, Green Day and Ariana Grande to name a few. Next up for Lititz is the Fire and Ice Festival in a few weeks. I wonder if Beiber will stop by. Here’s the INFO

Frank Potts, Elmer C. Hudson and Jameel H. Worthy help with the robing ceremony of Judge Lori Dumas

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court welcomed its newest judge as Lori Dumas was sworn in Wednesday during a ceremonial session led by state Supreme Court Justice Kevin M. Dougherty at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. It was a historic day.

The setting at the Constitution Center was perfect, in the shadow of Independence Hall. The tributes paid to Judge Dumas were moving, and her comments about others who went before her and planted the seeds was monumental. Thank you to those who went before us. More photos and stories at CBSPhilly, Metro Philly and Phila Tribune.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

