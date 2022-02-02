Sugar Bottom Hemp Company in Bucks County Grows A Loyal Community

February 2, 2022 by HughE Dillon

On occasion I featured sponsored posts. Most you know I am sober so I haven’t tried CBD, but I know many people who use CBD for health benefits, whether for anxiety, assistance with sleep, or body aches. Sugar Bottom Hemp Company is a local farm located in Bucks County. Here’s their story.



Over the short span of just 3 years Sugar Bottom Hemp Company (SBH-Co) has done the hard work of growing a premium quality hemp crop and producing a superior line of CBD topical and ingested products, all with Certificates of Analysis (COA) documenting the contents and levels of active ingredients.

Our CBD Hemp Flower is proudly grown on our farm in Central Bucks County, PA, without pesticides or other harmful contaminants. We are compliant with all State and Federal laws in growing hemp under 0.3% THC, founding partner Stephenie Harris.

The work SBH-Co is done to the highest and most rigorous standards because the mission is offering relief to people suffering from stress, anxiety, age, injury and work related chronic pain and debilitating sleep disorders.

FROM TRAGEDY TO PURPOSE OUR REASON FOR BEING

About 7 years ago, Tanya, the beloved spouse of Sugar Bottom Hemp Company (SBH-Co) founding partner Stephenie Harris, was diagnosed with Early Onset Dementia. The course and trajectory of the disease is awful and affects everyone in its path. Stress and burnout are typical in caregivers; confusion, agitation and depression are common emotions in the patient.

Stephenie found cannabidiol to be very effective in dealing with her overwhelming condition. And the effects for Tanya are astounding. While it isn’t a cure, it provided both “patient and caregiver” a simple therapeutic solution leading to happier days. The disease continues to progress and extracted hemp oil is a supplement in her daily care. SBH_Co products benefit Tanya’s daily wellbeing, focus and ability to deal with stress, and anxiety.

“With skepticism about the benefits, reinforced lately by the proliferation of unregulated low quality products from a marketplace of commoditizated on CBD extracts, SBH-Co has held true to the values of the historic farming traditions of Bucks County,” says Stephenie.

Ultimately the proof is in the experiences of the people who have embraced the SBH-Co product line. Head here to read a few opinions. Additional articles can be found here, CBSPhilly , Bucks County Times,

Thanks: The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for educational purposes only. You assume full responsibility for how you choose to use this information. treatment or discontinuing an existing treatment. Talk with your healthcare provider about any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

