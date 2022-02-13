Spotted Rupert Grint, Pork Roll & Cheese Pie – well yes!! Valentine’s Day Special

February 13, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Happy Valentine’s Day. Hope to see you tomorrow at Love Park for the Power99, Love & Grit Wedding Pop up between 10am and noon. Three couples are getting married.

Congrats Brianna Dugan and Pat Schultz who I caught getting engaged yesterday at Elfreth’s Alley. I was there with a Meetup photo group I belong to. If you want to meet new people, or hang with people with your same interests, there is a Meet Up group in our area for you. Brianna and Pat met on Hinge, so if you’re looking for someone to date that sounds like a good way as well.

‘Servant’ created by Tony Basgallop and executive-produced by The Sixth Sense writer-director M. Night Shyamalan started filming Season 4 this week. Has been the case in past seasons they started production in the neighborhood where it’s set, Fitler/Rittenhouse Sq., before it heads into Night’s replica neighborhood in a studio in Delco.



The Apple TV+ thriller Servant returned for its third season on Friday, Jan. 21, with actors Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, #NellTigerFree, and #RupertGrint coming back for the next chapter of the psychological drama. Watch it!! Then next year the final season of Servant will run. The episodes





I photographed the action on Tuesday and Friday this week. Soooo cold Tuesday, spring like on Friday. But the episodes filmed were in the “fall” season. Note pumpkins and leaves.

Little Susie’s has opened at 2nd and Chestnut Streets this weekend. Can’t wait to try some of their pies people rave about. Mushroom & Swiss Pie, Glazed Cherry Pie, Apple Pie, Pork Roll & Cheese Pie. Lot’s happening in Old City lately. Last month I wrote about Riversward Produce opening on Bread Street soon. Last week Frame restaurant opened. I’ll have photos from that event this week.



Thanks to Steven Singer and Slice Pizza Philly for treating the front line workers at Pennsylvania Hospital this past weekend with 350 heart shaped pizzas.

Two local small businesses are teaming up with the most unique Valentine’s Day gifts in the region. Steven Singer Jewelers returns for Valentine’s with their signature 24 kt. gold-dipped roses, including a new color with Emerald City Green. Singer is open at their location at 739 Walnut with special Valentine’s Weekend hours. SliCE is also taking orders and delivering heart-shaped pizza grams now through Valentine’s Day in Fishtown, Northern Liberties, Center City, South Philly, University City and Washington Township. Together, the two have joined forces and Singer is donating part of the proceeds from Valentine’s gold-dipped rose sales to support SliCE and feed over 750 health heroes and frontline staff heart-shaped pizzas this week at both Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital. On Valentine’s Day itself the two will again team up and three lucky heart gram recipients will find a special gold-dipped rose with their heart-shaped pizza.

Steven Singer Jewelers, at 8th and Walnut Street, for in-person shopping as well as their fast and free shipping year-round. Singer’s most popular and well-known item across the city, region and country is their 24 karat gold and platinum dipped roses – Singer’s best selling and most popular products. Singer specifically selected this item to help give back as it is a signature seller that everyone has come to associate him and his company with. The roses are also a very relatable symbol we can all rally around and come together as a community. For many families, there are generations of family members who have been collecting the roses and who are passing them down to their children and grandchildren. Each rose is a one-of-a-kind and comes with a lifetime guarantee. They come in a variety of exclusive colors starting at just $59.

Steven Singer Jewelers is donating a portion of proceeds from Valentine's sales of his famous 24 karat gold and platinum dipped roses to thank frontline essential hospital workers and first responders – and at the same time support local, independent restaurants during a crisis for their industry.

