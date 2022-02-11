Mardi Gras Pop-Up Bar in Center City

February 11, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The joint was jumping this past week as Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, debuted their Mardi Gras theme bar/eatery on Thursday. It had all the feels of a great New Orleans party. As with their pop up Christmas themed bar, decorations got you in the mood for some delicious southern delights.

Wednesday night they hosted a media/influencer dinner.

Craftsman Row Saloon is owned by brother-and-sister restaurateurs George and Vasiliki Tsiouris, co-owners of Midtown Village’s popular Drury Beer Garden that currently features their beloved Greek cuisine with the Opa Pop-Up.

Guests enjoyed Dirty Rice with Shrimp, Ground Beef, Peppers and Onions, which was delicious. Diners were delighted with King Cake Sweet Potato Fries, which really tasted like pancakes at dinner. Sweet was an understatement. Regular menu items are also available like the Dorito coated mozzarella sticks, award-winning burgers, and fiery buffalo mac-n-cheese.

Martin Alfaro , Al Dia News and friends . I’m excited to quietly announce that I will be having a new

photo column at Al Dia. I had one about 5 years ago with Liberty City Press, which was an insert in Al Dia, but the editor I worked with left the field. I’m so grateful for Martin to reach out to me as I love delivering great content to the Latino community, and all those who read Al Dia. They have great content, and a beautifully organized website.

Amaris Pollock who dined with Chef Barbie Marshall Jamarcus Henderson dining with media magnificent Ernest Owens

Craftsman’s Row Over-theTop Theme Milkshakes were transformed for the season: King of Bourbon Street – Bassetts vanilla ice cream, king cake, white chocolate, cinnamon, powdered donut, caramel drizzle, beads, festive sprinkles (boozy option also available) Bourbon Street Inspired Cocktails Cereal Milk Punch – bourbon, cereal-milk, nutmeg Masquerade Hurricane – light and dark rum, orange, pineapple, lemon Smudge Kit Margarita – tequila, sage, triple sec, lime

Michael Newmuis, Chief of Staff at Visit Philadelphia at Craftsman Row Saloon. Of course I tried to get him to move his head ever so slightly to the left without him knowing… hehehe

It was an enjoyable night trying all the new dishes and shakes.

NBC10 co workers Sheila Watko and Lucy Bustamante celebrate the evening, and were still sporting smiles hours later despite Lucy’s car being towed and the dynamic duo had to bail her out of the PPA impoundment. I want these two at my next party. They knew the assignment.

Also in on the assignment sisters Alyse Scaffidi and Lexi Scaffidi with Alyse ‘s husband 𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 (c)

