Main Line Restaurants Which Remind Me Of Spring

February 9, 2022

Terrain Cafe, Devon, Pa.

If it wasn’t exciting enough that Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week running February 21st through March 6th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties, I found a few spots which will remind you of summer while we ride out the winter weather.

Over 30 restaurants are lined up for this 14-culinary festival that was designed to support the restaurants during these challenging times, raise up the suburban dining scene in the Philadelphia region, and bring attention to the culinary riches from BYOs to full service restaurants – and everything in between.

The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($26.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($39.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both—dine-in or takeout. Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of the spring.

Rosalie 139 East Lancaster Avenue – Just last week Rupert Grint was spotted eating here. He’s in town filming M Night Shyamalan’s Servant Season 4

“Main Line Today Restaurant Week is a 14-day celebration of our region’s top chefs, restaurants and purveyors,” said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. “We couldn’t be happier with the final list of restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and Western Suburbs. We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic.

Pizzeria Vetri KOP – Opens Tomorrow

For its second year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.

Amis Trattoria 138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by sponsors Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and others. Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For more information and registration forms, visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.

