Around Town With HughE: Brian Dawkins, Broadway Stars Coming to Philly; Wanda Sykes
Hey people hope you are well today. Beautiful sunrise today. I’m so annoyed I heard there was a chance to see the Northern Lights last night, but I didn’t look. I see on the internet that people in Philly saw them. What was more important than taking that chance to see them. Maybe next time. Let’s see what’s happening around town.
Yeah we’re ready for another parade. Set to play in its 16th Final Four, No. 1-seed Kansas (32-6) will meet No. 2-seed Villanova (30-7) on Saturday, April 2, at 5:09 p.m. CST at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on TBS with Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Bill Raftery (Analyst), Grant Hill (Analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (Reporter) on the call. (source)
Philadelphia Eagles Legend Brian Dawkins to Meet with
North Philly Youths to Hear how They’ll be Using Grants from his Foundation to Access New Opportunities to Follow their Dreams
Brian Dawkins attended the Caring People Alliance R.W. Brown Boys & Girls Club this past Friday.
Dawkins was there to meet students who had been chosen to receive the first grants from the Single Parent Families Program his Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation and Caring People Alliance are collaborating on.
The grant pays for extracurricular activities of the recipient’s choices to support their interests or help them work through their challenges. It targets children from single parent families as Dawkins feels their challenges were exacerbated during covid. In all, 10 grants were awarded this season. More will be available this fall. (Photos provided by Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein, Making Headlines PR)
At this year’s event, AIDS Fund awarded the inaugural Fierce and Fabulous Award to Sandra
Thompson here with Robb Reichard, Executive Director of AIDS Fund. New in 2022, the Fierce and Fabulous Award commemorates an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Philadelphia HIV/AIDS and/or LGBTQ+ communities. Sandra Thompson has had a long and diverse career in the non-profit sector, including leadership positions with Delaware Valley Legacy Fund, Bebashi, United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania, and as the longtime Executive Director of St. Mary’s Family Respite Center, a childcare program devoted to serving HIV-affected families.
(Photos provided by Cari Feiler Bender President Relief Communications, LLC)
BROADWAY STARS JOIN BRUCE MONTGOMERY FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS’
10 TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION & SPRINGBOARD GRANT WINNERS
SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, APRIL 9th Jelani Remy, Kissy Simmons & Teal Wicks to Perform Live
Congratulations to Wanda Sykes on her triumph hosting the Oscars Sunday night. It was a fantastic show with just a bump or two in the night, which happens with live TV. Here she is with her wife Alex, who I am lucky enough to be IG friends with. She’s so sweet. The duo lives in the Philadelphia suburbs and once in while venture in town for dinner at Osteria and Spice Finch. Congrats to Questlove on his well deserved Oscar, and to DJ Aktve for