Around Town With HughE: Brian Dawkins, Broadway Stars Coming to Philly; Wanda Sykes

March 31, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Hey people hope you are well today. Beautiful sunrise today. I’m so annoyed I heard there was a chance to see the Northern Lights last night, but I didn’t look. I see on the internet that people in Philly saw them. What was more important than taking that chance to see them. Maybe next time. Let’s see what’s happening around town.

This is a great photo opp for fans at the Wanamaker Building

Yeah we’re ready for another parade. Set to play in its 16th Final Four, No. 1-seed Kansas (32-6) will meet No. 2-seed Villanova (30-7) on Saturday, April 2, at 5:09 p.m. CST at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on TBS with Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Bill Raftery (Analyst), Grant Hill (Analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (Reporter) on the call. (source)

Philadelphia Eagles Legend Brian Dawkins to Meet with

North Philly Youths to Hear how They’ll be Using Grants from his Foundation to Access New Opportunities to Follow their Dreams

Caring People Alliance senior director of programs and service delivery Branon Gilmore, Caring People Alliance vice president of business development Carmen Paris, Caring People Alliance president and CEO Jerry Macdonald, PhD, and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins

Brian Dawkins attended the Caring People Alliance R.W. Brown Boys & Girls Club this past Friday.

Dawkins was there to meet students who had been chosen to receive the first grants from the Single Parent Families Program his Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation and Caring People Alliance are collaborating on.

Brian Dawkins is flanked by grant recipient Mason Chism and a recipient’s parent, Helena Kent

The grant pays for extracurricular activities of the recipient’s choices to support their interests or help them work through their challenges. It targets children from single parent families as Dawkins feels their challenges were exacerbated during covid. In all, 10 grants were awarded this season. More will be available this fall. (Photos provided by Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein, Making Headlines PR)

The Bingo Verifying Diva Bingo Verifying Diva Annie Whichway with a winning bingo car A little bit of glam, a lot of fabulous, and a whirlwind of

fun awaited guests at the 2022 Black-Tie GayBINGO on March 26, 2022, where all the funds

raised go to HIV/AIDS emergency financial assistance and HIV awareness efforts right here in

the Greater Philadelphia region via the AIDS FUND.

At this year’s event, AIDS Fund awarded the inaugural Fierce and Fabulous Award to Sandra

Thompson here with Robb Reichard, Executive Director of AIDS Fund. New in 2022, the Fierce and Fabulous Award commemorates an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Philadelphia HIV/AIDS and/or LGBTQ+ communities. Sandra Thompson has had a long and diverse career in the non-profit sector, including leadership positions with Delaware Valley Legacy Fund, Bebashi, United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania, and as the longtime Executive Director of St. Mary’s Family Respite Center, a childcare program devoted to serving HIV-affected families.

(Photos provided by Cari Feiler Bender President Relief Communications, LLC)

BROADWAY STARS JOIN BRUCE MONTGOMERY FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS’

10 TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION & SPRINGBOARD GRANT WINNERS

SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, APRIL 9th Jelani Remy, Kissy Simmons & Teal Wicks to Perform Live

Congratulations to Wanda Sykes on her triumph hosting the Oscars Sunday night. It was a fantastic show with just a bump or two in the night, which happens with live TV. Here she is with her wife Alex, who I am lucky enough to be IG friends with. She’s so sweet. The duo lives in the Philadelphia suburbs and once in while venture in town for dinner at Osteria and Spice Finch. Congrats to Questlove on his well deserved Oscar, and to DJ Aktve for

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DjAktive (@djaktive) Congrats to DJ Aktive on his work with the Academy and the soundtrack used in the Godfather retrospect in which he created.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

