Photos From Tribaja Diversitech Party

March 29, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The 2022 Diversitech Summit presented by Tribaja took place March 16 to March 18 virtually

and was capped off with an in person gala on March 18 at the W Philadelphia on level 7, the Wet Deck Bar, overlooking the city scape and pool.

Amber Hill, Shanea Frazier and Devon Caudle

I love this colorful flower wall which will no doubt be used as a backdrop for years to come

Bobbi Booker, Radio Host, WRTI-FM (Philadelphia, PA) and Dosage Magazine and Foster Child

Tribaja is a proud minority and woman owned business founded by Shannon Morales in 2017. Shannon Morales started the company after experiencing unconscious bias in the workplace and set out to create a platform vetted with only the best work environments for underrepresented talent. Shannon Morales is a single mother, Afro Latina, and social entrepreneur. She was awarded “Culture Builder of the Year” in Philly tech, nominated for Young professional of the year, and is a first generation graduate.

Pabel Martinez, Alawna Jamison and Chinwe Orie

Zahriah Hamid and Sam Korn, AcuityMD

Jabari Adams, Salim Powell and Brandon Hill

Vernon recently launched a Street Photography program called “Shoot Cameras, Not Guns”

Vernon Ray had an epiphany after attending his younger cousin’s funeral. Seeing a young man lose his life, not much older than Ray’s son, it was time to give back to the community.

Ray launched Shoot Cameras, Not Guns, a program through his photography studio to teach children, teens, and even adults photography as an alternative to getting involved in street life.

“I called my brother, and I say, ‘Yo man, we got to do something man,’” Ray said. “Just like that, I just blurted out ‘shoot cameras not guns.’” according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

Dominique Fiorentino and Shannon Pepe

Queen Regina

Welcome Back to in person events.

Malinda Logan and Lee Avant

Isabelle Kent, Philly Startup and Dyshaun Hines, METRODAO

Stephie Celestin, Camillia Brown and Lynn Brown

Kharisma McIlwaine, a Philadelphia native, is a Multimedia personality, Writer, Community Ambassador, Singer and Film Maker and Kate Marlys of Philly PR Girl . The cocktail reception was the perfect gathering to celebrate the success of the 2022 Diversitech Summit, and kick off in person events. The W Hotel’s Wet Deck is Philly’s hottest new event space. Spacious, beautiful, indoor outdoor flexibility.

