Scene: Rivers Party on the Pier, September Promos, and Debbie Gibson

Rivers Casino Philadelphia celebrated Labor Day by hosting a Party on the Pier on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The free, family-friendly event also included games, face painting, balloon artists and plenty of free parking. With this event’s live music, dancing and waterfront views accompanied by fireworks, guests are in for a real treat.

The event featured a live performance from The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute, performed by Rainere Martin. Guests can celebrate with free swag, food trucks and fireworks to close out the night.

DJ Jazzy Jeff – Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m.

Get ready for a free, fun, “flipped, turned upside down” night when West Philadelphia native DJ Jazzy Jeff continues his residency at Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Guests will be dancing to Jeff’s energetic mix of classics, chart-topping hits and more when he takes over the Jack’s Bar + Grill stage for a free show on Sept. 17.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes – Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes emerged from the New Jersey shore scene in 1974 and carried over a significant influence from Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band. The band is well known for high-energy shows and no-holds-barred songs, including “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “Havin’ a Party,” and “This Time It’s For Real.” Tickets are on sale now starting at $19.

Legs N’ Eggs Drag Brunch — Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.

From the creators of Aunt Mary Pat, SoulJoel Productions presents Legs N’ Eggs, hosted by Miss Troy. Through the artists’ multiple costume changes, guests will enjoy performances by look-alike Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and more.

The breakfast menu features bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, eggs, sausage, French toast, potatoes, juices, and coffee and tea. Guests will enjoy cabaret-style seating at their own dedicated tables. This recurring event is on the fourth Sunday of every month. Tickets are on sale now for $45.

Aunt Mary Pat – Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

Aunt Mary Pat first came onto the scene in early 2018 through a viral video after the historic Birds Super Bowl win! Since then, she’s performed more than 100 unique shows for thousands of people. In early 2019, after a successful Kickstarter campaign, she released her debut comedy album “Talk of the Township.” Tickets are on sale now starting at $20.

Jack’s Bar + Grill Live Music

Guests can move and groove to live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays in September from 8 p.m. to midnight. Guests can also enjoy Young at Heart ’60s & ’70s on select Wednesdays in September from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sing Like a Star Live Band Karaoke every Thursday in September from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Young at Heart: Jack’s Bar + Grill — Young at Heart members ages 50 and older will receive unlimited soup and salad for $9.99 at Jack’s Bar + Grill on Wednesdays in September.

The BetRivers Sportsbook is the place to watch and wager on all the September sports action. Guests can play Home Field Advantage: Spin to Win when the Birds host Minnesota on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. Sports bettors who place qualifying game-day bets can enter the contest for a chance to win Free Play, cash and two tickets to a Birds home game.

Also, guests can have Jack’s Bar + Grill menu items delivered right to their seat for the Birds’ Monday night game. The restaurant’s full menu will be available in the sportsbook and includes game-day favorites like Liberty Bell pretzels, chicken wings and loaded nachos. Menu service in the sportsbook also will be available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Singer, songwriter, producer, musician and actor Debbie Gibson is bringing her holiday tour, Winterlicious: An Evening of Holiday and Hits, to Rivers Casino Philadelphia this December. The Event Center performance will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 16.

