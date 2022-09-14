Scene: Bourbon Bash Kicks Off Fall Social Season

September 14, 2022 by HughE Dillon

September feels like a New Year. The Fall Social Season is in full bloom. I am booked through October, people are excited to be out. I haven’t seen any trees changing colors yet, but just as the door closed on summer, in a matter of moments the leaves will be falling, sweater season will be here, and Halloween. Which brings me to today’s event. The Loews Hotel 6th Annual Bourbon Bash in Center City, where I asked several guests if they’re in the fall mood yet…

Executive Chefs, Thomas Harkins and Joe Thomas (c) and their staff of Bank and Bourbon at the 6th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Wednesday, September 07, 2022.

Executive Chefs Thomas Harkins and Joe Thomas’ prepared some of his signature dishes including Corn Cakes with Tomato Marmalade, Beef Tartare on Crispy Fingerling Potato, west coast oysters; dry-aged steak; blackened Sixty South Salmon and Crab Fritters with Spicy Remoulade.

Proceeds from Bourbon Bash benefit DonorsChoose.org, an organization that supports educational needs and programs in the Tri-State area. Over the 5 years, Bank & Bourbon has donated over $50,000 in supplies to our local school teachers and students to improve the quality of education and touched over 15,000 students!

Jabari Cherry, Jasmine Armstrong and Sheryl Brown of Visit Philly

Alicia Dannibale, admitted that she is ready for the cooler weather and has put out pumpkin decor in the home as a first step, and Chris Angelis

Greg and Rachel Georges were looking forward to enjoying another Bank & Bourbon meal. Rachel told me she is ready for the autumn season and when September 1 arrived she put out her pumpkin candles.

Trinh and Troy

Welcome Andrew Kozak to Philly. He started this past week as the new meteorologist.

Ready for Pumpkin season!!

Featured bourbons will be from Beam-Suntory and include brands such as Bakers, Bookers, Old Overholt Bonded, Basil Hayden, Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Maker’s Mark 46, and Knob Creek, among others.

Josh Moore (Josh East Philly )and Tom DeStefano. Not only have they had multiple pumpkin spice coffees, but the duo already have strung the holiday lights at their new home.

The Peanut and Butter Jelly Crunch Popsicle are ones I will be dreaming about….

Bank & Bourbon features an innovative barrel-aging program for house-aged liquors and creative cocktails under the guidance of our experienced Bourbon Masters, and an inherently American menu by Chef Joe Thomas that offers creative, seasonal interpretations of classic dishes – all in a comfortable, relaxed setting.

