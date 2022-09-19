SCENE: B. PHL Happened A Few Highlights

September 19, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Michael Vennera, IBX, Dave Silver, Amplify Philly and Michelle Freeman, Witty Gritty did a fantastic job producing B. PHL 2022. The flow of the programs were seamless. This is a must do for you in 2023 to gain knowledge and network.

I first attended B. PHL in 2019. I describe it as similar to a think tank where creators, connectors, business leaders, entrepreneurs share advice and ideas on how to better understand connectives with each other, business as well as how to help the community together. I really enjoy attending it, and always leave inspired.

Dr. Philip McCallion, director of the School of Social Work at Temple University; Dr. Chidinma Nwakanma, Penn Medicine emergency medicine physician. Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. Surgeon General; Independence President and CEO Greg E. Deavens

B. PHL was founded and created by Independence Blue Cross in 2019 to create meaningful connections locally and globally between people and organizations doing innovative work and igniting new ideas to inspire change makers of the future.

I spent the first day at B.PHL specifically attending the following talks

The Intersection of Health and Gun Violence

Sept. 9, 10:55 to 11:55 a.m. | In-Person at Location 215 and streamed virtually

Independence President and CEO Greg E. Deavens will moderate a discussion about the effects of gun violence on physical and mental health. Panelists will include Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. Surgeon General; Dr. Philip McCallion, director of the School of Social Work at Temple University; and Dr. Chidinma Nwakanma, Penn Medicine emergency medicine physician.

It was a really good session, I heard compelling solutions for building a foundation to curb gun violence. One standout was “Clean and Green”. Cleaning neighborhood blocks, cleaning up graffiti, tearing down abandoned buildings. Creating pride in a neighborhood. Seeking volunteers from all over the region to help achieve these goals. It benefits us all, and we all do want to find a solution.

Dr. Sophia Ononye-Onyia, owner and principal of the Sophia Consulting Firm; Independence’s Executive Director of Health Equity Dr. Seun Ross , Dr. Frank Franklin, Deputy Health Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Health and senior program manager of the Field Building and Resources department at the Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers.

Social Determinants of Mental Health

Sept. 9, 12 to 12:45 p.m. | In-Person at Location 215 and streamed virtually

Independence’s Executive Director of Health Equity Dr. Seun Ross will participate in a panel discussion about the social factors that have been linked to mental health. She will join Dr. Sophia Ononye-Onyia, owner and principal of the Sophia Consulting Firm; Dr. Frank Franklin, Deputy Health Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Health and senior program manager of the Field Building and Resources department at the Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers.

A great session focusing on authenticity, and representation. Understanding social trauma, and triggers which occur in our lives, lessening the impact on children. Do they really need to watch the news? Being aware of how news affects their mental health.

(Which reminds me the Phila Out of the Darkness Walk is October 2)

Independence’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Crystal Ashbywill be part of a panel addressing the future of the workplace (2nd from left). Campus Philly President Dr. Jen Kebea (r)

This was a fascinating session The Future of Work: Where, Why, and How Gen Z Wants to Work, with a packed house of Gen Z’s. Gone are the days of workers really committing their entire lives to a 9 to 5 that later turned into 60 hr weeks. Maybe it was the pandemic pause, where people realized there was more to work than giving your entire life over to your job. Another thing I heard was when people worked from home, they were working more than when they were in the office. There wasn’t anything going on to distract most people, especially Gen Z. The computer was right there in there living space. People tended to work longer hours. Creating burn out.

The conversation turned to Quiet Quitting, which I misunderstood before this session. I thought it was only not giving a job a 110 percent effort. That might be part of it, but for the other part, who knew I had already done 15 years ago. It’s working your 9 to 5, then delving into your creative side, like starting a blog and covering events after work. That’s what I did, to create a more exciting, purposeful life for me. These days with TikTok, doing it for the gram or taking night classes, creating and selling your art or whatever, that is part of quiet quitting. It’s not just stepping back from grueling work, and becoming a couch potato. It’s finding your passion. Now your passion, can be your work. Which was definitely my case before the pandemic.

(But now my new quiet quitting is making time to enjoy life and working less.)

I did enjoy what Independence’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Crystal Ashby had to say. She really understands the work place, and stated that at IBX they have 4 generations working for them, and they must understand how to work with them, what their needs are, stressing now with post pandemic life what does that mean, will workers be more productive in a hybrid situation, exploring ideas on transportation issues, office set ups and breaks during the day. Ashby knows that most workers want connections to co-workers, celebrating each others milestones is important to the office culture and a feeling of connectivity, and they enjoy working with their employees to create a harmonious work place.

I’m always curious about what the generations are: Baby Boomers (born 1946–1964) Generation X (born 1965–1980) Millennials (born 1981–1995) Generation Z (born 1996–2010)

I can assure you as someone who worked in the office culture for 25 years before becoming PCC, this is a new idea of thinking, and welcomed. I like the post pandemic world.

Check out the B.PHL Youtube Page for a few videos of last weeks events, and stay tuned for more uploads. AND don’t miss next year’s B.PHL. You’ll thank me!

