Sugar Factory Closes? Natalie Dormer spotted Filming Audrey’s Children & Iroquois Returns

September 21, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Thanks to Nicole Michalik for tipping me off on the closing of Sugar Factory on Chestnut Street in Center City.

I headed over yesterday to see for myself, and sure enough there is a sign on the window saying “Closed Permanently”

They always were packed so I was surprised they closed this spot. I see the named key chains were popular.

If they have indeed closed, someone needs to jump on this beauty of event space.

I called to confirm, but no one answered. Open Table says they’re having plumbing problems. Calendar is taking reservations for 10/2/22. Cross your fingers.

In spring 2022, the Association for Public Art (aPA) temporarily removed Mark di Suvero’s Iroquois sculpture from Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway for major conservation restoration. Acquired and installed by aPA in 2007 thanks to the generous support of the late David Pincus, the red-orange I-beam sculpture was in need of a thorough paint job after 15 years of being exposed to the elements, which left the surface faded, chipped, and worn. This week the Iroquois returns with a fresh, brighter look as part of a PA’s 150th anniversary.

Thanks to my husband, Mike Toub for taking this shot Audrey’s Childre of Natalie Dormer filming on 9/13/22 at the future home of the African American Museum at 18th and Vine.

I’ve been so busy, I haven’t had a chance to photograph the latest movie filming in Philly, thank you to my readers for your tips:

“Audrey’s Children“, a biopic about the incredible true story of Dr. Audrey Evans, co-founder of the original Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974!



For an entire week it filmed only a few blocks from my house. On Sunday it filmed around City Hall. I hear it’s soon going inside buildings to get “hospital scenes.”

“In 1970 when nearly all children with cancer die, an unconventional and brilliant oncologist breaks all the rules in an effort to revolutionize treatment methods and to provide housing and support to families of sick children,” reads the film’s IMDb page





The New Park at Penn’s Landing Gets Final Design Approval from Art Commission (Source)

