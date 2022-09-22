Scene: Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest 2022

September 22, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Saturday was a beautiful day. Not only was the weather a 10, but the Avenue of the Arts was a buzz with activity, especially on the Kimmel Cultural Campus and inside the Kimmel Center.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra kick off Philadelphia’s robust arts and cultural season with Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest, a day of FREE festival-style performances, the chance to interact with more than 50 arts organizations from across the region, and $20 tickets to a selection of over 100 events!

The opening night of OTELLO and the start of FESTIVAL O22 at Opera Philadelphia on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd , 2022!

Opening Night Celebration of Philadelphia Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Lang Lang Piano , BalletX Christine Cox Artistic Director is September 28.

Though in-person programming is at the forefront of the Orchestra’s season, Digital Stage concerts will continue, featuring seven pre-recorded performances and audience favorites from last season. Highlights include a performance from the Orchestra’s 2022 Bravo! Vail Music Festival residency, and the recent Musikfest Berlin concert from the 2022 European Festivals Tour. Each performance will begin with a premiere, streaming in real time for viewers. Following the premiere, the online concert video will be available for ticket holders to watch on demand for one week. A complete listing of each Digital Stage program is included below and more details are available at www.philorch.org/digitalstage.

Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra are excited to welcome the Philadelphia community to kick off the 2022-23 season. “We are eager to once again bring thousands of arts and entertainment lovers, uniting the Philadelphia community as a sequel to the 2021’s Arts Launch.“

Philadelphia Ballet has a robust season coming up, and are breaking ground on their new North Broad space in a few weeks. Check out the schedule for the new season 2022/2023

The Avenue of the Arts was on hand to discuss all the exciting happenings on Broad Street; Home to one the most vibrant and successful performing arts, residential, educational, commercial, and tourist destinations in the United States.

I think we all love attending Broadway on Broad Street at the Kimmel Center. RAISES HAND VERY HIGH FOR The Tina Turner Musical!! Check out the rest of the schedule HERE

Stay tuned for the Center City Districts – Dinner and a Show specials, launching soon. And follow

the Kimmel Cultural Campus site for info on all the shows, events and special evenings happening !!

