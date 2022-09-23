Scene: The Arthaus Grand Opening; Open House This Weekend
Earlier this week, the much anticipated Arthaus hosted their grand opening for guests, builders, VIPS and residents. It did not disappoint. The 47-story development with 108 residences, is located along the famed Avenue of the Arts directly across the street from the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.
The Grand Opening celebration continues this weekend at Arthaus 12 – 5 (Sat. and Sun.). The public is invited to tour Philadelphia’s hottest new luxury address from top to bottom. What will you see? Stunning panoramic city views from the 42nd floor | Sumptuously decorated penthouse by interior designer @jimmydelaurentis | Five other decorated residences | Two full floors of indoor + outdoor resort amenities that make every day feel like vacation.