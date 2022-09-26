Save The Date: The Garces Foundation Gala

September 26, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The Garces Foundation presents its 10th Annual Fundraising Event

This Thursday September 29, 2022

7:00pm – 10:00pm

early entry & VIP access available-see ticket link

at Live! Hotel & Casino

(Cocktail Attire)

Enjoy dishes and drinks prepared in some of the area’s hottest restaurants by some of the region’s most talented chefs!

﻿

All proceeds benefit the Garces Foundation. Join us in helping to provide food, medical care, and educational services to Philadelphia’s immigrant community.

Stepping up the plate, dozens of the city’s top chefs and restaurants will join James Beard Award Winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces for an amazing night of artful bites, seasonal sips, live music, dancing, silent auction and more. The exciting line-up includes some of the biggest chefs in the city – as well as some exciting new fresh faces. Look for:

* A Mano

* Amada

* Bridget Foy’s

* Buena Onda

* BurgertimeNJ (new)

* Dim Sum House by Jane G’s (new)

* French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods (new)

* Garces Trading Company

* Forsythia

* Fork Restaurant

* Izakaya by Yanaga (new)

* Lola’s Garden (new)

* Restaurant Aleksandar (new)

* Rex at the Royal

* Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft

* The Olde Bar

* Village Whiskey

* Volver

* Wilder Restaurant (new)

For the auction, look for some of the most coveted food experiences in the city – including a once-in-a-lifetime dinner for ten prepared by James Beard Award-winning chefs Marc Vetri, Greg Vernick and Jose Garces, plus a dinner prepared by Christina Martinez and Jose Garces for the winner and friends. Chef Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa has a long list of accomplishments and accolades, most recently winning a James Beard Award. The dinner will be held at Chef Garces’ brand new food lab and private cooking studio.

Don’t miss bidding on “Being a Chef for the Day” at Forsythia where you will spend an afternoon in Forsythia’s kitchen with Chef Chris Kearse followed by dinner in the restaurant enjoying the food you prepared together.

Thanks to the support of the community, the Garces Foundation has provided more than $350,000 worth of dental care to over 900 patients in 2021, and fed nearly 20,000 families since the start of the pandemic. Still there is so much more to do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

