Scene: Rittenhouse Square Gala 2022

September 29, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Aaah social season is in full swing… a bit behind in posting but if you have been looking for your photos they can be found at CBSPhilly, Metro or in the upcoming Philly Style Magazine. OHHH and on my social media. Nearly every big event I do a reel on PhillyChitChat Instagram. It’s quick, and I can reach a larger audience. I love it. Anyway I had wanted to do a post on the blog of this event as it was amazing, a new concept, well attended for a good cause. I hesitated as I like to use names on my site, but I dont have the time. A picture is worth a thousand words, right…

As with many upscale, large events, Cashman & Associates handled the PR, and it certainly felt like the old days with the VIP list of guests who came to the Rittenhouse Square Gala. It seemed like it was, except it wasn’t. Bart Blatstein, President of the Friends of Rittenhouse Square, attended Diner en Blanc, which was held at the park last year. I hear he had a ah ha moment and thought maybe the storied ball, could take on a hybrid concept: part sit down party like the ball, as well as a picnic atmosphere, like Diner en Blanc.

It worked, sure there were a few kinks, as with anything in it’s infancy, but I liked it. It was perfect for the new normal.

Fashion Designer Michelle Fite, who just had a showing with Philly Fashion Week, and husband Thomas Fite. Yes that is one of Michelle’s pieces she is wearing.

DJ Hollywood and Shaq B

Michael O’Hallahan, Natalie Foglietta, Alisa Frederico, Cindy Caccuro, Sabrina Tamburino Thorne, Carole Tamburino, and Uri Jacobson in front.

Or as I like to call them, my Rittenhouse Girls. PhillyChitChat is 15 years old this year, and these ladies allowed me to chronicle their lives back in the begining, especially Sabrina Tamburino Thorne (so grateful for her, and her mom Carol). Philly Mag did a nice little piece on us back in 2010.

TODAY FREE COFFEE – Coffee lovers can enjoy free coffee and donuts at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on National Coffee Day, Thursday, Sept. 29, when a pop-up Dunkin’ location opens from 9 a.m. to noon.

The pop-up location is to announce a new permanent Dunkin’ store at Rivers Casino, which will open in early 2023 or sooner, if possible.

Americans drink more than 400 million cups of coffee per day, and guests can enjoy theirs on Thursday inside the casino’s North Entrance near Geno’s Steaks and Rita’s Italian Ice.

On National Coffee Day, casino guests can enjoy Dunkin’s great-tasting, freshly ground, signature coffee as well as a variety of glazed and frosted donuts, while supplies last.

Sister Mary Scullion, Project Home and Bart Blatstein, President of Friends of Rittenhous

Project Home’s Annual Gala is coming up October 22. INFO here. I won’t be shooting it this year as I am shooting Design Philly kick off. Hope to see you at one of the events of the two week long Design Philly run. We’re so lucky in Philly to have such a great event showcasing the best of brightest in the design community.

It Boy Bran Flakezz is celebrating 300ks followers on TikTok Saturday night at The Ave, I’ll be there. Hope to see you… he brought his friend Josue to the Rittenhouse Square Ball. Not sure the story there, but we’ll see if he’s there, by his side on Saturday night.

Josh Moore, Josh Eats Philly and his beau Tom DeStefano

Dr. Rob Santorsa and Dr. Ary Santorsa; First time I’ve seen them together since they tied the knot during the pandemic. Congrats!!

Dionna Governor and Crystal Bailey

Mike Jerrick, Fox 29’s Good Day, Maggie Wasserman, Shiba Russell, Fox29 and Rob Wasserman, Rouge, Twenty Manny and Charlie Dove. Burger Brawl is only a few weeks away. (PS they picked that date for moi, as it was the only Sunday I was free in October. That’s sweet when events do that. Last week Arthuas picked their date for the same reason. It’s always good when you’re about to go with a date to run it by me, and I appreciate it.)

Jerry Wind, Professor of Marketing at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and is the founding director of the Wharton “think tank, Barbara Eberlein, Interior Designer, Bill Osmon and John Wind, legendary jeweler designer, but also artist. John has an exhibit coming up on November 3rd at Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia

Matt Cooke, Julia Ostrovsky, Peter Sterling, Christina Mitchell, and Alec Palmieri

Miguel Martinez-Valle, Alex Holley and Frances Wang

Esther Rielly and Brandon Dixon

Dennis Reilly and Nydia Han with her lovely butterfly dress.

BTW the Monarchs are migrating this week. Best place to see them is down the shore along the beach, but also at Cape May Point a few hours before the sun sets as they like to rest in the trees before heading across the Delaware Bay.

Garrett Snider (Look who’s back, back in town) he’s definitely one to watch, and Rebecca Segall, Gross McCleaf Gallery. Last week I attended the Center for Emerging Visual Artists CFEVA Secret POSTcard Benefit & Sale at Gross McCleaf Gallery. It was an early ‘kick off” to CFEVA’s much larger Philadelphia Open Studios Tour (POST) events in October . It’s so fun we have these little jaunts in Philly to attend. Something different. Hope you’ll check it out. The City is lit with excitement and fun. Have a great day, see you on social. BTW here’s a Reel I did on Instagram of the party.

