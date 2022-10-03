Scene: AFSP Walk The Rain Didn’t Stop Them

October 3, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Sunday, despite the rain and remnants of hurricane Ian, thousands of dedicated Philadelphians met at the Steps of the Art Museum to participate in the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

I’ve covered the AFSP Walk “Out of the Darkness Walk since I shared my personal story of survival in 2012. The walk is is always held on the first Sunday in October , rain or shine. Yesterday was really the first time it was wicked rain and people came out by the hundreds to express their sorrow and love for their loved one who died by suicide.

This year the route changed, taking us up Kelly Drive and back. The change was due to MLK Drive construction and closures.

My photos could be a little better, but I dont know of one time in my life I photographed an event in the pouring rain. Thanks to Mike for creating a plastic bag cover for my camera.

The AFSP Walk took off with bagpipes and families who lost loved ones to suicide, educators, and advocates. All came out in full force to help raise awareness for suicide and work to end the stigma around mental illness.

The PECO building was lit up with the organization’s message – suicide is preventable. The new 988 hotline is free and available 24/7. Donations are still being accepted, and appreciated, at www.afsp.org/phillywalk. Thanks to AFSP for honoring me with their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. Thanks to Garden Wellington for all the work she has done with the organization and saving so many lives. It Does Get Better!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

