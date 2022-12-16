PhillyToDo: Banksy is Here at The Fashion District

December 16, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The Ribbon Cutting of the Banksy’s Exhibit

Earlier this month street artist Banksy’s unauthorized exhibit opened in Philly.

Fever and Exhibition Hub produces the exhibition and includes over 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos and photos including the now classics of the artist (presumed to be British), like the essential “Girl with Balloon”, similar to the one destroyed by the artist at the auctioneer Sotheby’s in London, his portrait of Lenin,

the “Fallen Angels” smokers cigarette or his explosive “Monkey Detonator”. Banksy has questioned the rules of the game of contemporary art and is considered today as one of the main figures of street art. These pieces come from private collections as well as in collaboration with Lilley Fine Art/Contemporary Art Gallery.

There are two spots inside the exhibit where you can let your Banksy energy flow with a bit of stenciling and graffiti.

There’s a gift shop at the end of the tour, right after you try out the VR experience.

Date: From December 3rd, 2022 until January 31st, 2023 Opening hours:

Monday, Thursday and Sunday : 10:00 AM – 07:00 PM

Friday, Saturday and Holidays : 10:00 AM – 08:00 PM

Duration: The visit lasts approximately 60 to 80 minutes Location: Fashion District Philadelphia Age requirement: All ages!

