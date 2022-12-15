Never Heard of The Globy’s…

Neither did I until last year, but I didn’t understand what they were fully until I went to the ceremony earlier this week, held at the Westin for a lunchtime affair.
The Globy Awards is the leading distinguished occasion where outstanding individual accomplishments with international implications are recognized and celebrated in six categories. Not only are the people being honored leaders in their fields, so are the people who attend this event. A who’s who, of business leaders, tastemakers and decision makers.
Since becoming the President and CEO of the Philly Zoo, Vik has made an incredible contribution to the world of conservation, with missions around the world including protecting orangutans from the destruction of their habitats, so humans can produce palm oil. It was announced at the event he would be retiring next year.
In my other live before I was PhillyChitChat, I was a paralegal and Jared was one of the attorneys I reported too.
HughE Dillon, LLC
Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements. See About for Info to Book Us.
Advertise With Us
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns