Never Heard of The Globy’s…

December 15, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Neither did I until last year, but I didn’t understand what they were fully until I went to the ceremony earlier this week, held at the Westin for a lunchtime affair.

Educational Leadership

Dr. Donald Guy Generals, President, Community College of Philadelphia



Heritage and Preservation Leadership

David Seltzer, co-founder of CraftNOW



Community Leadership

Jennifer Rodriguez, President and CEO, Hispanic Chamber of

Commerce



Corporate Leadership

Susan Jacobson, Former Chair, Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce



Lifetime Achievement

Judee von Seldeneck, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO, Diversified Search



Sustainable Development

Vik Dewan, President and CEO, Philadelphia Zoo

The Globy Awards is the leading distinguished occasion where outstanding individual accomplishments with international implications are recognized and celebrated in six categories. Not only are the people being honored leaders in their fields, so are the people who attend this event. A who’s who, of business leaders, tastemakers and decision makers.

Honoree Sustainable Development

Vik Dewan, President and CEO, Philadelphia Zoo and Clara Hollander, co-founder and secretary of CraftNOW

Since becoming the President and CEO of the Philly Zoo, Vik has made an incredible contribution to the world of conservation, with missions around the world including protecting orangutans from the destruction of their habitats, so humans can produce palm oil. It was announced at the event he would be retiring next year.

William Sasso, Chairman Emeritus Stradley Ronon and Susan Jacobson, President · Jacobson Strategic Communications

John Fry, President of Drexel University, David Seltzer, co-founder of CraftNOW and Richard Binswanger, Founder, co-founder, and board member of several impactful startups, non-profit and for-profit

Brian Quinn, Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative, Leslie Anne Miller, Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and Dianne L. Semingson – President & CEO – DLS International, Inc.

Hilda Bacon, Fox School of Business at Temple University, Christopher Gruits, Penn Live Arts and Kristin Winch, Penn Live Arts

Michael DelBene is the President and CEO of Welcome America, Inc. and Ryan Fleur, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Representative Jared G. Solomon and Angela Val, President & CEO of Visit Philadelphia

In my other live before I was PhillyChitChat, I was a paralegal and Jared was one of the attorneys I reported too.

Zabeth Teelucksingh, Executive Director of Global Philadelphia and Bridgett Battles, Jefferson University

Charles Kueny, WSFS and Kelly Beck, PolyCore Therapeutics

Sofia Pignitor, Cashman & Assocs. and Afea Tucker, The Trace

Leslie Patterson-Tyler, Senior Director of Media Relations and Communications for The Kimmel Cultural Campus (Did you know Natalie Merchant is coming next spring?) and Loree D. Jones Brown. Chief Executive Officer of Philabundence.

Max Tuttleman, Board Chair of RAIR’s (Recycled Artist in Residency), Bill Marrazzo – President & Chief Executive Officer – WHYY, Inc. and Paul Steinke – Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia

Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director · Avenue of the Arts, Inc. and Bonnie Grant, Executive Director, PHL Life Sciences · Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

Doug Oliver, PECO

Guests were encouraged to bring small hygienic items and gloves for donation to Project Home for their outreach program.

