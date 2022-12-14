Scene: Shopping to Support Gene Spotlight

Kendra Scott, the ever-popular jewelry store in the heart of Suburban Square, hosted a holiday shopping event on Saturday December 10, 2022 to benefit the Philadelphia chapter of the charity Gene Spotlight . The non-profit raises money for rare disease medical research.
Co-hosts for the evening were TV personality Jen Su, philanthropist Honey Tishgart, celebrity fashion stylist Brooke Rounick, Embellish Beauty’s Marcia Williams, and Allison Weiss Brady, philanthropist and Click Philadelphia model .
Making the scene is Karen Cox who brought a little bling to the evening. Here’s she showing her next bling purchase to Lin International.
