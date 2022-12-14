Scene: Shopping to Support Gene Spotlight

December 14, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Only 11 more days til Christmas….

Kendra Scott, the ever-popular jewelry store in the heart of Suburban Square, hosted a holiday shopping event on Saturday December 10, 2022 to benefit the Philadelphia chapter of the charity Gene Spotlight . The non-profit raises money for rare disease medical research.

Co-hosts for the evening were TV personality Jen Su, philanthropist Honey Tishgart, celebrity fashion stylist Brooke Rounick, Embellish Beauty’s Marcia Williams, and Allison Weiss Brady, philanthropist and Click Philadelphia model .

Jen Su of Wayne, Marcia Williams of Ardmore, Nina Castillo of Philadelphia, and Karen Cox of Wayne.

Writer, PR peep, Afea Tucker stopped by and picked up a few hostess gifts she told me.

Making the scene is Karen Cox who brought a little bling to the evening. Here’s she showing her next bling purchase to Lin International.

Allison Brady, Taylor Brady and Chip Brady

Baron Williams, César Castillo and Del Levin enjoyed catching up as their wives shopped.

Guests enjoyed the latest cocktail on the scene Top Dog Cocktails. Delicious with a bit of kick I hear.

Eliza Tishgart and Honey Tishgart

Alexis Brady, Carrie Harlan, Talia Hirsch , and Alexa Sherman

Karla Davis and Julia Kotler

Augie Turner and Fran Turner and Laura Gowen stopped by for a few stocking stuffers. You’re never to young to start in the philanthropy world. To find out more about Gene Spotlight click there.

