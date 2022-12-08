Rittenhouse Square is Lit. Stop By

Friends of Rittenhouse Square lit the Rittenhouse Tree and Square on Wednesday, December 7th. Hundreds of Philadelphians enjoyed the festivities which included performances by the Philly Pops, the Greater Philadelphia Choral Society, T-VOCE, and the String Theory Charter School chorus.
HughE Dillon, LLC
Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements. See About for Info to Book Us.
Advertise With Us
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns