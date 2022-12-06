Rivers Casino December Happenings, and The Eagles Sing a Long

December 6, 2022 by HughE Dillon

It’s December, how did that happen? What a great year, started off iffy, and ended up strong. Thanks so much to my advertiser Rivers Casino Philadelphia for coming on board this year, trusting us to get out the word on all the fun they provide, entertainment, philanthropically, fireworks on Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day and here we are planning for what we’re going to do on New Year’s Eve!!

At Rivers Casino Philadelphia they’re not waiting till New Years Eve to start the party! Starting December 30th they’re offering great entertainment! Whether you’re checking out the headliners in The Event Center or the free shows at Jack’s Bar + Grill, your New Years plans are taken care of all weekend long at Rivers Casino Philadelphia!

Ring in the New Year at Rivers Casino with an open bar, small bites, and live music!

Morris Day and The Time — Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with Morris Day and The Time. Morris Day burst onto the public scene with the group’s self-titled album, “The Time,” which included “Get It Up,” “Cool,” and “Girl.” Soon after the world was introduced to the prolific Minneapolis music marvel, the group went on to record three more albums, including “What Time Is It?” (Featuring the hits “777-9311,” “Wild and Loose,” “Walk,” and “Gigolos Get Lonely Too”) and “Ice Cream Castle” (which included the hit “Jungle Love”). Tickets are on sale now starting at $59.

The Spazmatics — Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m.

Celebrate New Year’s with Rivers Casino and The Spazmatics! Internationally renowned as “The Ultimate ’80s New Wave Tribute,” the Spazmatics come with all the awesome sounds, styles, and way-cool dance steps from the decade we’d love to forget. Outstanding musicianship combined with creative flair and style make for an evening of pure energy and entertainment. Tickets for the ’80s New Year’s Eve Party featuring the Spazmatics are on sale now starting at $119.

Tis the season! Shop with your Rush Reward Points at our Holiday Shopping event. Play with your Rush Rewards Card December 1 – 10 to earn additional shopping dollars towards great holiday gifts!

The more you play, the more you earn!

Visit any of our Rush Rewards kiosks to print out your shopping vouchers before you return to shop.

The shopping event will take place Friday December 9th or Saturday December 10th from 3PM – 10PM in High Limit.

Pink Floyd USA Experience plays all the classics, highlighted by lights, fog, lasers, and video – giving audiences the experience of being at a Pink Floyd concert! These professional musicians perform with precise detail, with the iconic live sounds of Pink Floyd such as saxophone, slide steel guitar, roto toms, and acoustic guitars! January 28th at 8PM at Jack’s Bar + Grill. A full bar will be available. Free parking on-site.

In January catch En Vogue 1/14/23

The Legendary group En Vogue is coming to Rivers Casino Philadelphia for an unforgettable concert!

Rivers Poker Room The Rivers Casino Philadelphia Poker Room features nearly $200,000 in high-hand promotions, including $500 every 30 minutes on select days and times in December.

Rivers Gives

Rivers Gives is a unique community relations program and steadfast commitment by the casino that includes having its Team Members volunteer service hours in the Fishtown neighborhood and surrounding areas. Guests can join Rivers Gives in supporting monthly initiatives that benefit local nonprofits through donation options when cashing their gaming tickets.

The monthly and quarterly organization recipients are as follows:

Salvation Army

JEVS Human Services

Now for some more good holiday cheer!! Check out another video of the Eagles Caroling Night HERE

