Northern Liberties Lights Their Tree; Plus The Igloos are Back

December 5, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The family-friendly ceremony and program included a visit from a Princess by

A Dash of Magic Events, a special music performance, invited guests

Councilman Mark Squilla and City Representative Sheila Hess, Radio Personality Patty Jackson, PR Santa Kory Aversa, ,

welcome from NLBID Executive Director Kris Kennedy and Glu co-owner Derek Gibbons.

Glu Hospitality, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and

Aversa PR kicked off the holiday season in Northern Liberties by lighting the neighborhood Christmas

Tree last week. The giant live Christmas tree lit up the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row next to Figo (you must try Sunday Supper, pasta, sausage and meatballs. So good), on Tuesday, November 29th.

Representatives from North Liberties Neighborhood Association will be on hand

collecting toys, items and donations for Operation Santa. Glu

Hospitality will have complimentary hot cocoa, coffee and cookies from

Bagels and Co., and offer complimentary pizza samples from Figo

Pizzeria. Glu will also offer a special thank you take-away for those

that donate the Operation Santa and the NLNA.

A record turn out of residents came out to enjoy the fesitivites

The Igloos Are Back at Figo

“Glu Hospitality is proud to bring back a brand-new Igloo outdoor dining experience just in time for the holidays,” said Glu co-owner Derek Gibbons. “We are back with an elevated experience that will provide the best heated, winterized and most festive outdoor views in the city.”

Come enjoy Enchanted in Northern Liberties:

Princess Brunch in the Igloos at Figo

Featuring the Ice Queen by A Dash of Magic Events

Figo Ristorante

Saturdays, December 10 and December 17, 2022

Seatings two shows a day 11:00am and 1:00pm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

