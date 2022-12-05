Northern Liberties Lights Their Tree; Plus The Igloos are Back
Glu Hospitality, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and
Aversa PR kicked off the holiday season in Northern Liberties by lighting the neighborhood Christmas
Tree last week. The giant live Christmas tree lit up the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row next to Figo (you must try Sunday Supper, pasta, sausage and meatballs. So good), on Tuesday, November 29th.
Representatives from North Liberties Neighborhood Association will be on hand
collecting toys, items and donations for Operation Santa. Glu
Hospitality will have complimentary hot cocoa, coffee and cookies from
Bagels and Co., and offer complimentary pizza samples from Figo
Pizzeria. Glu will also offer a special thank you take-away for those
that donate the Operation Santa and the NLNA.
“Glu Hospitality is proud to bring back a brand-new Igloo outdoor dining experience just in time for the holidays,” said Glu co-owner Derek Gibbons. “We are back with an elevated experience that will provide the best heated, winterized and most festive outdoor views in the city.”
Come enjoy Enchanted in Northern Liberties:
Princess Brunch in the Igloos at Figo
Featuring the Ice Queen by A Dash of Magic Events
Figo Ristorante
Saturdays, December 10 and December 17, 2022
Seatings two shows a day 11:00am and 1:00pm