November 29, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Deborah Hospital Foundation’s 17th Annual Red Tie Gala, was held earlier this month on Saturday, November 12th, at the Hilton at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia. The annual event raised nearly $300,000 for cardiac care at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, New Jersey’s only specialty heart, lung, and vascular hospital.

The Deborah Red Tie Gala welcomed the leadership team from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Deborah EVP and COO Joseph Manni, Chief Master Sargent, Michael Wynne with Andrea Wynne, 87th Air Base Wing Commander, Colonel Wes Adams, Commander JB MDL, and the 87th Air Base Wing Commander with Misty Adams, Deborah President and CEO Joseph Chirichella.

Deborah COO Joseph Manni President and CEO Joseph Chirichella flank honoree Fox Rothschild partner Michael J. Kline as its Gala Honoree.

This year’s Gala was especially memorable as it celebrated Deborah’s 100th Anniversary and recognized Fox Rothschild partner Michael J. Kline as its Gala Honoree. Mr. Kline has been a Deborah Board Member and outside General Counsel for fifty years, and was instrumental in helping implement vital legislative protections that preserve Deborah’s ability to not balance bill patients, keeping true to its founding mission “there is no price on life.”

Ashley and Amell

Kim Kauffmann and Sean Kauffmann

Heva and Michael Ruzek

Vellachi Asuna Chelsen and Mrs Bharethi Sena

Nan Masterson, Rochelle Saxena and Lisa Butler

Thomas Cornelius and Nicole Cornelius

Thanks to Donna McArdle for an amazing job well done. The joy on everyone’s face throughout the evening was a beautiful sight to see. I love this hug photo of Donna and the other organizers.

Jimmy and Rose Cuenta

Michael and Renee Tortoriello

Deborah has provided a century of extraordinary medical innovation from its initial founding as a tuberculosis sanatorium. Today, Deborah Hospital is the region’s only acute care specialty center of excellence focused on cardiac, pulmonary, and vascular disease.

Bill and Fran DiMartino were honored guests at the Red Tie Gala. At 3-years old, on July 28, 1958, Bill had the first open-heart surgery in New Jersey, performed by the renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Charles Bailey. The operation ushered in a whole new era in heart care.

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ is an 89-bed teaching hospital that specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, research, and treatment of heart, lung, and vascular diseases. Founded in 1922, Deborah has been a regional and nationally recognized leader throughout its 100-year history, during which time it has healed 2.3 million patients from every corner of the United States and 87 countries in the world. From performing the first open heart surgeries (adult and pediatric) in New Jersey, to running one of the highest volume left-ventricular assist device (LVAD) implant programs in the region, Deborah has stood at the forefront of medical innovation, all while never wavering from its founding mission “there is no price on life.”

“I am truly humbled to be recognized at the Gala for my years of service to Deborah,” he said. “For fifty years — half of Deborah’s history — I have been privileged to be involved with this great organization. The mission, combined with the Hospital’s superior level of medical excellence, has made me passionate for advocating on Deborah’s behalf. Deborah Heart and Lung Center is a rare and precious national treasure, and it has been part of my life’s work to preserve and ensure a strong and vibrant foundation for its continuance long into the future.”

Kristen Sherman and Whitney Birney

