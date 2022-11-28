Scene: Celebration of Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph

November 28, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Sheryl Lee Ralph and husband Pennsylvania State. Senator Vincent Hughes at the Celebration of Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. at Live Casino Philadelphia on November 21, 2022

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes hosted a “Celebration of Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph” at Live! Casino on last week, Monday, November 21st from 6:30 – 9:30 PM.

Joyce Abbott, the namesake for Emmy-winning ‘Abbott Elementary’ the character in Abbot Elementary is based on her (Quinta Brunson, was one of her sixth graders at Andrew Hamilton Elementary in West Philadelphia, is the creator of the show), with Angela Val, CEO and Prersident of Visit Philadelphia and Patty Jackson, WDAS Radio Personality.

The celebration was honoring Ms. Ralph’s recent Emmy award for her portrayal of a dedicated Philadelphia public school teacher on ABC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary. The event raised over $200,000 for @read2succeedphilly programming through The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia!

Bill Vargus and Sue Serio, Fox 29

There were a lot of folks on hand to honor Ms. Ralph ie the first lady of 7th District of Pennsylvania.

Joe Val, Oval Project Management and Baba Taiye Renfrow, co founder of SYNERGYphl

Amira Smith, The Fund For The School District of Philadelphia and Sharon Pinkenson, Executive Director · Greater Philadelphia Film Office

Big Rube and Crew

Leslie Patterson-Tyler, Kimmel Cultural Campus Vice President of Program Communications and Partnerships and Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, Mother Bethal AME Church

Rep. Joanna E. McClinton and Michael Newmuis, COS Visit Philadelphia.

Sharri Williams, 6ABC and Emcee of the evening

Save The Date: Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade

On Saturday, December 3, the parade will kick-off at 5:00 p.m. at 2nd & Market Streets and will proceed up Market Street, endhttps://phillyholidayexperience.com/visit-philly-holiday-parade/ing at City Hall. Featuring cold air balloons, marching bands, floats, dance groups, and more, the parade is a must-see event for residents and visitors to get in the holiday spirit.

Mayor James Kenny and Letty

All proceeds of the event benefitted Read to Succeed early literacy programming through The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

