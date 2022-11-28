Scene: Celebration of Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes hosted a “Celebration of Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph” at Live! Casino on last week, Monday, November 21st from 6:30 – 9:30 PM.
The celebration was honoring Ms. Ralph’s recent Emmy award for her portrayal of a dedicated Philadelphia public school teacher on ABC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary. The event raised over $200,000 for @read2succeedphilly programming through The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia!
There were a lot of folks on hand to honor Ms. Ralph ie the first lady of 7th District of Pennsylvania.
All proceeds of the event benefitted Read to Succeed early literacy programming through The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
