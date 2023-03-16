Scene: Jose Garces Grand Opens Amada Radnor

March 16, 2023 by HughE Dillon

James Beard Award-Winning Iron Chef Jose Garces is proud to announce the grand opening of Amada Radnor this coming Friday, March 17th. Yesterday he held the official Ribbon Cutting of Chef’s original concept Spanish tapas concept which won Garces the Best Chef MidAtlantic James Beard Award in 2009.

Chef Garces serves his famous spicy paella to guests gathered yesterday morning

Amada Radnor features a stunning 7,000 square foot, 250+ seat dual level restaurant, bar, lounge, private event space, outdoor courtyard and outdoor patio.

With this expansion, Garces comes full circle as Amada was Chef’s first restaurant he opened in 2005 when he went out on his own. This also caps off a banner year, with Garces opening eight new restaurants in less than 12 months.

From the bar, Amada’s wine program exclusively features wines from Spain with over 100 selections from both popular and emerging regions in the country, plus cocktails inspired by Spanish ingredients, and Red and White Sangria. Amada Radnor will also feature brand new Gin Tonic Experiences with a cart that arrives tableside inviting the guests to partake in creating the perfect Gin Tonic to pair with their meal.

Chef Jose Garces and Jill Garces

The menu will feature an expanded selection of Amada’s signature Spanish tapas (Tortilla Española, Wagyu Brochettes, Amada’s Empanadas) and Paella Valenciana (rabbit and chorizo paella), plus new dishes exclusive to Radnor developed for the on-site wood fired ovens from MiBrasa. And YES, Amada Radnor will feature Chef’s famous Cochinillo Asado (a whole roasted suckling pig). – Which we enjoyed last night. So good.

“Amada is near and dear to my heart,” said Garces. “It was the very first restaurant I opened when I went out on my own in 2005. It will be a great addition to the exciting and rapidly growing Main Line dining scene. We have so many Garces fans from over the years come join us in Old City, and now we are bringing the concept right to them in their own backyards.”

The food was delicious, the space is beautiful, the outdoors is a gem. Amada Radnor is going to be the hot spot on the Main Line this summer and the foreseeable future.

For more about Amada, call 484-429-2158, visit http://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/ and follow @amadaradnor on social media. For more about Chef Jose Garces, follow @chefjosegarces on social media.

