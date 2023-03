March 17, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Philly was just named the best place in the country to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to new rankings from WalletHub.

Crowds at Philly’s St. Patrick’s Day

The Judging Stand, I spy Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson

Teamfitters Local Union 420

I love the fashion show at parades, and special events

Parades are great for politicians to meet the people. mayoral candidate Allan Domb was spotted at the parade. Who knew, his Wikipedia says his first name is Michael.

Cheers

Green Juice

Meteorologists Andrew Kozak and Aziza Shuler CBSPhilly

EAGLES

Top of the morning to you

Check out the parade over on CBSPhilly.

