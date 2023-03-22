Cheers for CHOPS: It’s For The Kids

March 22, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Hundreds of donors, clinicians and friends of CHOP attended the annual CHEERS FOR CHOP event at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on March 4th, helping to raise $800,000 to benefit Behavioral Health at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Rachel Ward, Nicole Bispo and Christina McCann

Jason and Jessie Morgan with Alexandra and Jonathan Morgan

Laura Proctor, Stephen Proctor, Michael Morrow and Leela Morrow

Julia Mitchell, Marghi Adzick, ( founded Addison Bay, a fashion-forward activewear line, in Philadelphia . ) and Jennifer David

Donnie Marteletti, Lynsie Fineberg, Raffaellina Merlino (Happy Birthday Yesterday) and Anthony Merlino

Patricia I. Villarreal and Ronald J. Patterson, Esq

Y

As many of you know I have always had a bad memory, but now is a good time to tell you my memory is really gone I don’t know if it’s from having long term covid, old age, or even the whippets I did as a kid, I’m sad to say I can not recall the name of the man who was my work out trainer for a year at the Bellevue, granted it was a decade ago, as I approached my 50th birthday, but I have seen him over the years and did remember his name.

The other night when I saw him I didn’t ask him for his name, as I should know it, and was too embarrassed to ask. Now I want to run his photo, and his beautiful wife, with their names, but I don’t even know how to start as I can’t even remember his first name. It’s so frustrating…. ok thanks. Just give me your name if I photograph you.

Unique but beautiful set up at Cheers for Chop with the cabanas on the floor, and along the walls. Congrats to all who attended and donated to this wonderful organization, you have made a difference in a child’s life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

