Zarwin March Madness is a Slam Dunk for Philabundance

March 24, 2023

On Thursday, March 16, as basketball enthusiasts gathered for the first day

of the NCAA’s March Madness Tournament, so many disappointments on the court, but there were no disappointments as the

Valerie Burns (organized Zarwin Baum March Madness), Zarwin Baum, Partners Ted Schaer, and Mitchell Kaplan, with Sen. Shariff Street and Michael Nelson

Philadelphia law firm Zarwin Baum hosted their annual party for over 1200 guests at the Crystal Tea Room in Center City, while raising crucial funds for Philabundance.

Kate Marlys and Natalie Egenolf.

The Zarwin Baum silent auction is always so impressive with its items ranging from sports memorabilia, a night out on the town and so many unique items like the one Kate Marlys won – a SLIME party. Oh I hope I’m invited, at least to take photos. So fun!!

Paul Badger, of the Badger Group and Blondell Reynolds Brown, who has a book coming out soon.

The atmosphere featured NCAA games on wide-screen TVs throughout the room for the six-hour party. Cheesesteaks, hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and wings were all on the menu, it’s a Philly Thing!!

Hughe, Chris Harper, Alicia, Dayna Leaventon, Denethia Durgin, Caroline Foley, Jermaine Jenkins, Ary Modesto and Rob Santorsa (Photo by Andrew Bergman)

Dana Duffield and Mark Angelone

Hal Greenblatt, Andrew Greenblatt and Greg Basile

Mayoral candidate Derek Green stopped by to enjoy the festivities

Jennifer Gomez and Priscilla Jimenez, ESQ. you have to check out her IG where she gives you thoughtful advice, even Khloe Khardashian took notice.

Amanda Arroyo, MSW and Michael Newmius, FS Investments

BTW Michael is hiring https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelnewmuis/

John Adrearichio, Christopher Smith and Brendan McPhillips

The Finley Girls and friends…. Michelle (2nd from left) and Stefanie (3rd from right)

Chloe’s 7th Birthday Benefiting the Chordoma Foundation is coming up

Andrew Bergman (soon to announce exciting news) and Porsha Colter, Academies Senior Director, Development & Communications

Academies Annual Gala is Coming Up

Last night Drew and I were at the FS celebrating the good news, when an engagement popped happened nearby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqLE4IqDtT4/

Warren Sutton and Kurt Honas

Thanks Zarwin Baum for another fun March Madness for a Good Cause Philabundance

