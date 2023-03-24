Zarwin March Madness is a Slam Dunk for Philabundance
On Thursday, March 16, as basketball enthusiasts gathered for the first day
of the NCAA’s March Madness Tournament, so many disappointments on the court, but there were no disappointments as the
Philadelphia law firm Zarwin Baum hosted their annual party for over 1200 guests at the Crystal Tea Room in Center City, while raising crucial funds for Philabundance.
The Zarwin Baum silent auction is always so impressive with its items ranging from sports memorabilia, a night out on the town and so many unique items like the one Kate Marlys won – a SLIME party. Oh I hope I’m invited, at least to take photos. So fun!!
The atmosphere featured NCAA games on wide-screen TVs throughout the room for the six-hour party. Cheesesteaks, hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and wings were all on the menu, it’s a Philly Thing!!
Hughe, Chris Harper, Alicia, Dayna Leaventon, Denethia Durgin, Caroline Foley, Jermaine Jenkins, Ary Modesto and Rob Santorsa (Photo by Andrew Bergman)
Jennifer Gomez and Priscilla Jimenez, ESQ.
It was great to have so many sponsors come on board again, it’s beneficial to the hosts as well as to get the word out about services companies have to offer.
Amanda Arroyo, MSW and Michael Newmius, FS Investments
Thanks Zarwin Baum for another fun March Madness for a Good Cause Philabundance