So Many Stars at The Little Smiles Gala

March 28, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles hosted their Annual Little Smiles Gala on Saturday night March 25, 2023, at the Springfield Country Club. Thanks to Andre Flewellen who photographed the gala.

The Little Smiles Stars Ball is a one-of-a-kind event! Modeled after a Hollywood award show, Stars Ball celebrates incredible children from our very own partner facilities just as we would celebrities! Our children are all nominated by the facilities that we work with for their inspirational stories that have touched the lives of so many.

Yet, their stories are never the same, leaving us in awe of their perseverance. During Stars Ball, our very own STARS get glammed up to walk a red carpet lined with fans and paparazzi. They also get to sign their autograph and take pictures along the way. In addition, the event features a program including highly-anticipated live and silent auctions.

Beth Grandizio,Jennifer Costello,Jess Wilson,Jacqueline Wilson,

Diane Wilson,Shelly Cavacini,Sheila Hanna,Courtney Huesing,

Deb Grandizio

Nargiza Bakaeva, Christine Salerno, Miriam Raines, Nancy Converse, Sydney Hancock, and Susanne Fassino

Samiyah Then-Rabell, Micherly Rabell, Hector Then, and Sabastian Then-Rabell

Alyssa Wolfe, Natalie Lavala

Maeve Gilroy & Stacey Gilroy

Stacey Gilroy became part of the Little Smiles family in 2012 when her daughter, Maeve, walked the red carpet as one of our Stars at our annual Stars Ball. That night, Stacey began asking “what can I do to help? How do I get involved?” And the rest is history. From putting together the swag bags for the ball, to assisting with shopping for requests & junk food runs, collecting Halloween costumes, selling tickets for events, fundraising, volunteering at Monte Carlo Night and the Stars Ball…the list is endless. Stacey has been a major supporter of Little Smiles and a champion for the kids we serve. We are forever grateful for all the time and energy Stacey pours into the organization. We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this year’s Big Heart Award. – Little Smiles

Eagles Cheerleaders, and Brittany Perdigon





Suzanne Mullen, Star Wars, Noelle andConnor Mullen

Felix Agosto, Executive Director LittleSmiles PA and Ariel LeVasseur

“You just had to be there!” This is the phrase many will use when talking about Stars Ball 2023! What an amazing night! No words will do it justice says Felix Agosto about the magical night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

