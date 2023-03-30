Seen: Tools of the Trades Happy Hour

March 30, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Leila Cartier, Executive Director, CraftNOW Philadelphia, Sharif Pendleton, LaserPhilly, Anna Solomon and Rebecca Ledbetter, NextFab

Philadelphia-based organizations Craft organization CraftNOW and makerspace NextFab have partnered again, welcoming new partner LaserPhilly, to present the second annual Tools of the Trades, a four-day hybrid conference focused on connecting artisans to business resources in Philadelphia and beyond.

The event started off on Tuesday with a breakfast meeting, before jumping into the 4 day conference, the first 3 days virtual and in person on Saturday, March 25th there were Workshops and a Networking Happy Hour at NextFab, 1800 N. American Street, Philadelphia.

Juanda Myles and Mark Coleman are excited for Philly Tech Week coming up

Paige Sato, MABEL who makes clothing, and bags out of old quilts

A few of the events offered during the 4 day conference included Creating Multiple Revenue Streams: Joy London, Project Joy Studio, and Alecia Dawn Young, YOGAMOTIF, Collaboration as Commerce: Nick Vicente, Twice Measuredand Maria Eife,Maria Eife Jewelry / JV Collective and Crowdfunding Strategy for Artisans: Katie Johnson, Bridgeway Capital’s Creative Business Accelerator, and Khai Van, Techarge excellent sources for creators, as well as entrepreneurs as well.

Matt and Deanna

EsaDiva Maven and Leanna Ambrosio

Jason Lempieri, Manhole Coasters and Lindsey Fogarasi, CraftNow

The Tools of the Trades conference schedule has three distinct tracks described below. These include ▶︎ Tools in Business, ◉ Tools for Creatives, and ❑ Tools with Contemporaries. If you missed this years conference check in periodically with Tools for Trade for next years date.

