Beard’s Taste America Celebrates Philly

April 5, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Taste America, presented by Capital One, is a nationwide initiative to bring together chefs, special guests, and diners from across the country to celebrate the local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities came to Philadelphia last week.

Al Lucas, Defined Hospitality Suraya, R&D, Pizzeria Beddia, CONDESA, Anne McBride, vice president of Programs at the James Beard Foundation, Chef Nok Suntaranon, chef and owner of Kalaya Thai Kitchen Philadelphia and Greg Root, Defined Hospitality Suraya, R&D, Pizzeria Beddia, CONDESA,

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation revealed its list of restaurants and chefs being honored at the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and Chef Nok Suntaranon, chef and owner of Kalaya Thai Kitchen Philadelphia was on the list.

Now in its 10th year, Taste America takes on expanded shape with the TasteTwenty—a group of 20 chef teams from 20 cities across the country working together and championing the James Beard Foundation, including Philadelphia’s very own chef Chutatip ‘Nok’ Suntaranon of Kalaya, hosted 400 guests at the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Joseph Lope and Kyle Cuffie-Scott of Darnell’s Cake

The best chocolate cake, and maybe I had some banana pudding too. They also have delicious sandwiches and they cater.

Darnell’s Cakes

Presented by Capital One

Negroni Bar > Grapefruit Custard with Shortbread Crust and Campari Glaze

**Vegetarian and nut-free; contains dairy and gluten



Chocolate Cake with Nutella Buttercream and Toasted Hazelnuts

**Vegetarian; contains dairy, gluten, and nuts



Homemade Banana Pudding with Toasted Sugar Cookies

**Vegetarian and nut-free; contains dairy and gluten

Dr. Thanuja Hamilton and Sheila Hess, City Representative standing in front of the Visit Philly Step & Repeat

Have you heard: Visit Philadelphia® and the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) announced the launch of their first-ever joint destination marketing campaign, “Come for Philadelphia. Stay for Philly.” This fun, lighthearted campaign puts the city’s confidence and attitude at the forefront as it aims to drive visitation to the region across all travel segments — leisure, business and group — in 2023 and in the lead up to 2026, when the city will host major activities around America250, the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game.

Karli Lubin and Rachel Greenlee

Morgan and Kyle Mann

Tonii Hicks (pictured here with her teacher, renowned chef herself Charisse McGill Philadelphia’s ‘French Toast Lady‘ (On Thursday the Sixers honored McGill and Lokal as the 2023 honoree of the team’s annual 76ers Buy Black Program.)



Tonii Hicks Beard House Fellow 2022

Presented by VISIT Philadelphia

Counterkake > Pound Cake Bars with Raspberry Jam Cream

**Vegetarian and nut-free; contains dairy and gluten

Michelle Histand, Executive Director of M Night Shyamalan Foundation, Alethia Calbeck – Chief Communications Officer of Visit Philadelphia, Angela Val, Executive Director of Visit Philadelphia and Kristyn Aldrich, Executive Director of ASAP

Eli Kulp and Marisa Manatta are co-hosts of the Chef’s Podcast, which will be recorded live at the 2nd Annual Manna dinner on April 26. I went last year and it was deliciously fun.

Thanks everyone for popping in today. Sorry for my few and far between posts. We’ve been busy here at PhillyChitChat, shooting lots of events. After I shoot an event, I prepare photos for my outlets, then I either post here, or shoot another event and then I get behind on posts here. For example the James Beard Event published in CBSPhilly, in Metro Philly and I submitted photos for PhillyStyle May Issue and Mainline Today for June’s issue. Normally I wouldn’t post here, but there was a lot of extraneous news attached to this post, like the Visit Philly new campaign, the Manna Dinner and of course my friend Charisse being honored by the Sixers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

