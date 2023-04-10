HughE Around Town: Cherry Trees, Walnut Street and Spotted in Philly

April 10, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Good afternoon. Hope you had a wonderful weekend, and you were able to see the Cherry Trees as well as the other bloomers. (There’s still daylight til 7:25pm) After the Phillies were cancelled because of the storm of the century, I took the afternoon off to capture a most spectacular showing this year.

Another sure sign of spring… the Swann Fountain at Logan Circle has been filled and turned on. In no time flat people were wading in the water, despite the chill in the air. It’s a Philly Thing, no really.

Faherty – funky, fun men’s women clothing boutique.

A Walk Up Walnut: Rittenhouse Row is hot, hot, hot again with many new stores opening like Brooklinen, an upscale bedding store, Glossier, a make up, skin care shop, Gorjana, a fun, costume jewelry boutique and soon to be Mejuri a fine jewelry boutique. They are currently hiring. as well.

Joybird, a furnishing store recently opened, not to be confused by Allbirds a shoe store just up the street. BTW Thanks to several notable Philly building’s who have dimmed their lights in order to protect the birds during their spring migration as part of the Light’s Out Program.

KOP Mall: It’s been announced that Versace is opening soon at the King of Prussia Mall, and I hear DIOR is opening as well but there is no info on when or where, but I hear they’re hiring.

Doug Deitch, Cocktails with a Kick Committee Chair, Meg Kane, Starfinder Foundation Visionary Leader award in honor of Tony Williams, Host City Executive, Philadelphia Soccer 2026, Zion Nwalipenja, Starfinder Foundation Youth Participant and Katerina Bezhani, Starfinder Foundation Alum.

Congratulations to Meg Kane – President & CEO – Signature 57 for receiving Starfinder Foundation‘s Visionary Leader Award for her commitment to the future of the #Philadelphia region!



“As our Host City Executive, Meg has accomplished so much in helping to secure our bid for the 2026 World Cup, and we know her hard work is going to have a lasting impact on our city and youth. We couldn’t be more proud to have her on our team.” Starfinder Foundation. (I normally shoot this event, but I was away so they were nice enough to send me a photo from the event. It’s a great organization, their mission: Starfinder is a sports-based youth development organization using soccer to inspire social change and transform the lives of youth from underserved neighborhoods in the Philadelphia region.)

The NBC10 crew was spotted at Top Tomato Bar (delicious food, and dancing late night) on Friday celebrating Marvin Gomez and Isabel Sanchez‘s birthday organized by party princess Karen Hua. On hand for the celebration Sheila Watko, Frances Wang, Christine Abreu, Michelle Rotella, Aunyea Lachelle, Miguel Martinez-Valle and beau Ray Smeriglio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly ChitChat (@phillychitchat) Speaking of Miguel and Ray, they were spotted at the 90th Anniversary of the Easter Promenade in Philly, on South Street yesterday to support our friend Alex Holley and Grandpop Holley who were in the parade. It was a beautiful day to celebrate!!

That’s all for now folks. Be sure to keep an eye out for more spring happenings around town, and as always, stay tuned for more of my adventures in the City of Brotherly Love here and on Social Media. Thanks HughE

