aspireLIFE JAM Celebrates Another Lifesaving Year

April 12, 2023 by HughE Dillon

George Azur Sr. and Jr.

It is inspiring to hear about George’s journey and his determination to give back to the cancer research community. Overcoming advanced leukemia with less than a 25% chance of survival is an incredible feat, and his commitment to celebrating the achievements of cancer research through aspireLIFE JAM is truly commendable.

Courtney Oathout, Hailey Gerritsen and Casandra McBridge

AspireLIFE’s 12th anniversary party, JAM 2023, recently took place at the Arts Ballroom. Nearly 500 people eagerly returned to participate in the annual chic cocktail party to raise funds for the American Cancer Association. Hosting the evening was George Azar, co-founder of JAM who created this event with John Frederick and Brie and Justin Bernstein.

Javon White, Lamar Beatoon and Ryan Kreston

Mike Avato, Sarah Keane, Chelsea Avato, Jennifer McNutt and Greg Avato

Mahreen Ahamd and Mars Kempler

aspireLIFE is a Philadelphia philanthropic movement consisting of individuals whose mission is to support cancer research. Through generous support, our annual event JAM brings together a variety of guests for a night of celebration to raise critical funds and to show support for those living with cancer. Photos can also be seen in CBSPhilly and have been sent to Philly Style Mag.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

