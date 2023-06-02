The Scene: Philly Fights Cancer Round 6
Philly Fights Cancer: Round 6, An Evening with Philadelphia Legends was held May 20, raising $6 million dollars for research and clinical trials at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.
Nearly 1000 guests attended the annual gala at The Fillmore Philadelphia. The evening started out with two parties, a higher ticketed party was held at the Fillmore, with a Young Friends party across the street at Punchline Philadelphia attended by 350 people.
Around 8:30 the two parties merged with young friends headed upstairs to watch the honoree program, hear a bit about the missions and enjoy a slew of Philadelphia related artists entertain the crowd.
Including The Roots (Black THought and Questlove aove – Photo by Lisa Lake), Daryl Hall, Kathy Sledge, and Amos Lee, made for an incredible evening of music. The event was organized to honor the legacy of Madlyn Abramson, who was a Philadelphia-born philanthropist, visionary, and the founder of Philly Fights Cancer.
Founded in 2015, Philly Fights Cancer has raised over $40 million for research and clinical trials and Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center. Chairs for the gala: Nancy Abramson Wolfson and Melissa Dietz. Young Friends Co-Chairs: Stephanie Wolfson Cohen and Aaron Kaplowitz
The event also recognized the outstanding work of Penn Medicine’s Sarcoma Program Team, honoring Dr. Kristy Weber who spoke about the center’s exciting progress.
It’s wonderful to see such a gathering of supporters coming together to celebrate and pay tribute to Madlyn Abramson’s contributions and to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and treatment.