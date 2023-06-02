The Scene: Philly Fights Cancer Round 6

June 2, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Philly Fights Cancer: Round 6, An Evening with Philadelphia Legends was held May 20, raising $6 million dollars for research and clinical trials at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.

Nearly 1000 guests attended the annual gala at The Fillmore Philadelphia. The evening started out with two parties, a higher ticketed party was held at the Fillmore, with a Young Friends party across the street at Punchline Philadelphia attended by 350 people.

Around 8:30 the two parties merged with young friends headed upstairs to watch the honoree program, hear a bit about the missions and enjoy a slew of Philadelphia related artists entertain the crowd.

Including The Roots (Black THought and Questlove aove – Photo by Lisa Lake), Daryl Hall, Kathy Sledge, and Amos Lee, made for an incredible evening of music. The event was organized to honor the legacy of Madlyn Abramson, who was a Philadelphia-born philanthropist, visionary, and the founder of Philly Fights Cancer.

Richard Wolfson and Nancy Abramson Wolfson with their family

Founded in 2015, Philly Fights Cancer has raised over $40 million for research and clinical trials and Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center. Chairs for the gala: Nancy Abramson Wolfson and Melissa Dietz. Young Friends Co-Chairs: Stephanie Wolfson Cohen and Aaron Kaplowitz

Dennis St.Germain, Nancy Glass and Brian Balthazar

Drs. Dante Benincasa and Nicole Belamorich (I noted how similar their names were, sure enough they met in school when they were seated next ti each other)

Stephen and Karen Golden, Lauren and Jeremy Molish

Patrick Falkoff, Olivia Walsh, Stefanie Cohen, Moira DiSandro, Pete Schwartz

The event also recognized the outstanding work of Penn Medicine’s Sarcoma Program Team, honoring Dr. Kristy Weber who spoke about the center’s exciting progress.

Donnie Martelettiand Lynsie Feinberg

Scott Brown, Julie Green and Rory Zeidman

Sean Skolnick and C Banks

Jessy Kyle (Professional jazz/soul singer Jessy Kyle, a three-time Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor. Jessy regularly sings the National Anthem at the Sixers game, and graced the stage at Philly Fights Cancer on this night as well) and Brendan Kelly

It’s wonderful to see such a gathering of supporters coming together to celebrate and pay tribute to Madlyn Abramson’s contributions and to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and treatment.

