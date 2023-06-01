And Just Like That It’s McDonald’s Frozen Drink Time

June 1, 2023 by HughE Dillon

As summer approaches, McDonald’s is celebrating the fresh “frozen” items for the upcoming hot days.

Two local McDonald’s held block parties last week to kick off the unofficial start of Summer!!

Danielle Dawkins, (here with her kids) the owner of a McDonald’s in FIshtown at 22 W Girard Ave, as well as 4 additional in the Philadelphia area.

Thursday, May 25 , in conjunction with Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Danielle hosted a Frozen Carbonated Beverage Block Party at their Fishtown location in Philadelphia. Customers received a free small Frozen Carbonated Beverage, choosing from the three iconic Frozen Carbonated Beverage flavors: Frozen Coca-

Cola®, Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry® or Frozen Fanta Wild Cherry®. During the event, there

guests spun a carnival type prize wheel to win McDonald swag, Frozen Carbonated Beverage giveaways, and tickets to the upcoming 50 Year Celebration of Hip Hop Concert being held in AC.

There was also live music by Power 99 and a saw some dancing going down in the parking lot as well.

The Fishtown McDonald’s is open 24hr, and they have a walk up window. (If you’re a PCC follower on IG, you know I like my late night McDonald’s)

Three iconic Frozen Carbonated Beverage flavors:

 Frozen Coca-Cola® – The great taste of Coca-Cola® in a refreshing frozen drink

 Frozen Fanta® Blue Raspberry – The sweet, fruity raspberry flavor with a hint of

tartness for a super cool treat

 Frozen Fanta® Wild Cherry – The flavor of your favorite cherry candy in an ice-cold

frozen drink (my favorite, I mean I was born in July after all)

Friday I headed to Ocean City to join the celebration at Patrick Powers‘ owned McDonald’s at 900 West Avenue. A staple in the community for over 40 years. Patrick is the 3rd generation of McDonald’s franchises owner, he now has a 9 total including in the Camden County area. He’s also on the board of the Ronald McDonald House in SJ.

The party took place in the parking lot, with lots of people stopping by on their way to their summer homes.

The first 50 guests who stopped by the Chill Zone party received a free Ocean City beach pass for the

summer, and a bag for of swag.

The Powers Family was on hand to help out greeting customers, many of them old friends back for the summer.

Ocean City McDonald’s open every day 6:30am to 11PM

