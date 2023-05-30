Join the Culinary Excellence at Martorano’s Prime: Seeking Top-tier Cooks, Servers, and Assistant Servers with Fine Dining Expertise!

May 30, 2023 by HughE Dillon

1001 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Martorano’s Prime at Rivers Casino Philadelphia is looking for the best of the best cooks, servers, assistant servers with fine dining experience. Here’s what you can expect:

Cooks with Fine Dining Experience can make up to $30/hr,

Servers $8/hr

Assistant Servers $6.

Servers earn base salary, plus tips.

Employment Opportunities at Rivers Casino — Martorano’s Monday

Martorano’s Prime, headed by celebrity chef and South Philly native Steve Martorano, will be opening at Rivers Casino Philadelphia this spring. Every Monday, job seekers have an exclusive opportunity to have a sneak peek and interview inside the soon-to-be-hottest new Italian-American steakhouse in Philly.

Applicants can complete the employment interest form at https://bit.ly/3TnxFnr and a recruiter will contact them immediately. Additionally, Rivers Casino continues to host walk-in interviews every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for part- and full-time positions.

Visit the casino careers page at riverscasino.com/philadelphia/careers for more information regarding positions and benefits, which include medical and dental plans, a 401(k), paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and more.

