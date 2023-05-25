PAFA 122nd Annual Student Exhibition

May 25, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) capstone event, featuring work by third- and fourth-year undergraduate students and second-year graduate students is on display through June 4. This year, the ASE is on-view from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, June 4 in the Samuel M.V. Hamilton Building.

Earlier this month I attended the opening preview party. It’s always well attended, as students show off their works of art. Robert Cody, AlchemyChase and artist Gina Pilaitis

Sophronic Eckenrode and Cosina Kohl

Dorothy Mather IX, Board Trustee Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Clint Jukkala, Executive Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Carolyn Nowe

Artist James Oliver sold several of his works including this one, but he has a few more brilliant pieces left.

Abigail Viliaquiran and Victoria Silvestri

Delia and Bijan Khosrowshahi

Laura Dupont and Cosina Dupont

Drew Freil and Bruce Robinson

David Devan, Artistic Director of Opera Philadelphia, Taneise Marshall the owner and curator of The Collective and Opera Philadelphia Board Member and Rev. David Dubbeldam

Visit the galleries Thursday through Sunday and view and purchase art online anytime here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

