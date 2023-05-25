PAFA 122nd Annual Student Exhibition
The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) capstone event, featuring work by third- and fourth-year undergraduate students and second-year graduate students is on display through June 4. This year, the ASE is on-view from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, June 4 in the Samuel M.V. Hamilton Building.
Earlier this month I attended the opening preview party. It’s always well attended, as students show off their works of art. Robert Cody, AlchemyChase and artist Gina Pilaitis
Visit the galleries Thursday through Sunday