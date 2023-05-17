Oprah Spotted, Janet Jackson Celebrates with Two Birthday Parties, Weddings

May 17, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Iconic Janet Jackson celebrated her birthday again last night in Philly, this time at Brooklyn Bowl, it’s the 2nd party celebrating her milestone 57th birthday this week. Monday night I caught up with her as she entered a party at Broadhall, hosted by her friend Questlove. (snippet from video I shot)

Darnel’s Cakes co-owner Kyle Cuffie-Scott designed a two-tier strawberry shortcake for Janet Jackson’s 57th birthday party on Monday night. He’ll be on Fox29 on Thursday where Alex Holley & Mike Jerrick will taste Janet’s cake. The Inquirer has a festive quote from us both. You can now get a taste of Janet’s cake at his bakery at 444 N 4th Street. They also have delicious sandwiches and they cater.

At last night’s Janet Jackson party, long time Jackson concert DJ, DJ Aktive was on hand to spin at the party which was invite only, consisting of family, friends and concert crew.

Oprah, with longtime partner Stedman Graham, in attendance at the UPenn Law graduation ceremony Monday, May 15 at the Academy of Music. They were there to support a family member who was graduating with the class of 2023. A few audience members noticed her and waved, but no one bothered with them. So many great events coming up at the Kimmel Cultural Center this spring and summer.

Last night the new concept Great Stages Gala was held. I’ll be writing more about that later this week.

Congrats to Stefi Varghese, Campus Philly and Nicole Woods, Comcast on their surprise wedding last week in Rehoboth Beach, May 10 2023!! So happy for these two!! Also Stefi will be participating in the MS Ride to the Shore. 9/23/23 a worthy cause

Congratulations are in order for Barbara Eberlein and Jerry Wind on their wedding last Saturday. Photo by Jeweler John Wind. Is there any place prettier to get married than St. Marks, and take wedding photos in their blooming courtyard?

Kick off the Summer with @mannanourishes and @morganspier at Guac Off 2023 – Guac of Ages – on Thursday, May 25th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm! Enjoy unlimited guacamole crafted by 13 of Philly’s best restaurants, who will compete for the title of 2023 Guac Master! Enjoy river views, drinks and UNLIMITED GUAC, and cast your vote for the 2023 Guac Master! Tickets are on sale now at mannapa.org/Guacoff23. All proceeds go towards MANNA. Must be 21+ to attend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

