Rivers Casino: PETE DAVIDSON & Rivers Gives Day of Service

October 18, 2023

Pete Davidson fans will have two chances to see the “Saturday Night Live” alum in Philadelphia. Davidson’s razor-sharp wit and brutally honest comedy will be at Fishtown’s Rivers Casino on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Rush Rewards members can purchase tickets beginning on today, Oct. 18 The public on-sale date is Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. He’s 1 degree from every reality show person you want on streaming. No doubt will be spilling the tea on them, and Hollywood.

Speaking of good will towards others, the Rivers Casino team spent yesterday doing good deeds in the community as part of the company wide Five Rivers Casinos in four states join forces for “Rivers Gives Day of Service 2023” on Oct. 17. Through Rivers Gives, each Rivers Casino annually contributes approximately 2,000 volunteer hours per property to local nonprofit partners. In addition to volunteerism, Rivers Gives includes board service, donation drives, in-kind contributions and corporate giving.

For its Day of Service, Rivers Casino Philadelphia teamed up with Temple Health’s Fox Chase Cancer Center. Team Members prepared hundreds of care packages for Fox Chase patients in the casino’s Event Center for delivery to the cancer center’s main campus.

Fox Chase is also Rivers Casino’s Change Makes a Difference program recipient in October, receiving contributions from Team Members and guests throughout the month. A formal check presentation with the month’s donation totals will take place in early November to further celebrate the partnership.

Other highlights of the day include a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk around the property and Penn Treaty Park, health and wellness resource tables for Team Members.

Check out the Rivers Casino Philadelphia website to see what else is happening on property this month, and the coming months. See you at Pete Davidson, he was so good on SNL this past Saturday.

