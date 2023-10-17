Photos: “Breathing Room: Journeys of Self-Exploration”
The opening reception of “Breathing Room: Journeys of Self-Exploration” took place earlier this month at Morton Contemporary Gallery 115 S 13th St, in Midtown Village.
“Breathing Room” features the incredible works of lifelong friends Lance Wiggs, Wesley Clark, and BUCK! Each artist explores the process of what it means to create through unique mediums: wooden sculpture, canvas, and graphite mark-making.
Family, friends and supporter of art came out to support the show on opening night, which is shown at the Morton Contemporary studio, located down the street from the gallery, above Vintage Bar & Restaurant. It’s a beautiful space, well appointed, nicely lit above the hustle and bustle of the many Midtown Village restaurants.
I love covering art galleries as the most stylish are on the scene. As a people watcher I can’t help to think did Dave match his shoelaces to Jasmeen’s bag. Wish I had asked.
Kevin Lessard and Michael Newmius stopped by
The exhibition will be on display at Morton Contemporary Gallery until Nov. 3.
Owner/Curator Debbie Morton: Debbie@MortonContemporary.com
215-735-2800