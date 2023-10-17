Photos: “Breathing Room: Journeys of Self-Exploration”

October 17, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Artists Lance Wiggs, BUCK! , Wesley Clark, with Debbie Morton of Morton Contemporary Gallery

The opening reception of “Breathing Room: Journeys of Self-Exploration” took place earlier this month at Morton Contemporary Gallery 115 S 13th St, in Midtown Village.

“Breathing Room” features the incredible works of lifelong friends Lance Wiggs, Wesley Clark, and BUCK! Each artist explores the process of what it means to create through unique mediums: wooden sculpture, canvas, and graphite mark-making.

Lisa Roberts, Designer, Author, Cut Paper Artist and Natalie Nixon, president of Figure 8 Thinking. A creative strategist.

Family, friends and supporter of art came out to support the show on opening night, which is shown at the Morton Contemporary studio, located down the street from the gallery, above Vintage Bar & Restaurant. It’s a beautiful space, well appointed, nicely lit above the hustle and bustle of the many Midtown Village restaurants.

Dave Fambro and Jasmeen Davis

I love covering art galleries as the most stylish are on the scene. As a people watcher I can’t help to think did Dave match his shoelaces to Jasmeen’s bag. Wish I had asked.

Eli and Jazz Prosper

AJ Martin, Larry Robin (Legend of 13th Street. Forever he had a bookstore called Robin’s where now Barbuzzo is located, when 13th Street was just known as the “red light district” of Philly. He looks great for 86 years), and Gregory T Walker, The Brothers Network

Derrick Weston Brown and Carmen Jenkins

Starfire bringing her fabulous brand of style to Debbie Morton’s Contemporary Gallery

Kevin Lessard and Michael Newmius stopped by

Courtney Clark, Lance Wiggs and friend

The exhibition will be on display at Morton Contemporary Gallery until Nov. 3.



Owner/Curator Debbie Morton: Debbie@MortonContemporary.com

215-735-2800

