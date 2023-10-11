Photos: Jewish Federation’s Lion of Judah

October 11, 2023 by HughE Dillon

First an important message from Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia: Once again, on a holy day of the Jewish calendar, the people of Israel have come under attack. Once again, the brave military forces of the State of Israel are responding and will defend our beloved Jewish state. And, once again, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia will act immediately and comprehensively to support our brothers and sisters as they defend Israel. INFO & Donate

In September The Jewish Federation hosted The “Annual Lion of Judah” event. It’s an associated with the Lion of Judah society, which is a recognition program within the Jewish Federation system. The Lion of Judah program is designed to honor and celebrate women who make significant contributions to their local Jewish communities and support various philanthropic efforts.

Lindsay Davidman, Sherrie Savett, Susanna Lachs Adler, Judy Newman, Miriam (Mimi) Schnerirov, Shelby Zitelman, Ande Adelman, Gail Norry, and Tracey Gordon.

Women who participate in the Lion of Judah program make substantial annual donations to their local Jewish Federations, and they often come together at an annual event or gathering to network, celebrate their accomplishments, and learn about the impact of their philanthropic work.

Sarah Lefkowitz and Karen Kramer

A woman who is a Lion of Judah can endow her annual gift to the Jewish Federation of $5,000 or more by establishing a LOJE, ensuring that her support for the Jewish community continues even after she is gone. A Lion of Judah creates a LOJE by establishing a minimum fund of $100,000 or more in her name during her lifetime or by putting a bequest in her will.

Julie Von Spreckelsen and Pamela Adelman

By endowing her gift, she joins a long honor roll of women who have elected to take this step to sustain Jewish life. A Lion may choose to enhance her Lion of Judah pin by adding a flame, known in Hebrew as or l’atid, to recognize this eternal commitment.

Rachel Schweartz and and Judy Newman

The “Lion of Judah” is a symbolic term often used in the context of Judaism and also within certain Christian traditions. In Judaism, the term “Lion of Judah” represents one of the titles given to the biblical patriarch Judah, one of the twelve sons of Jacob.

Carol Landis, Sherrie R Savett and Rachel Porat

The “Lion of Judah” is used to symbolize strength, bravery, and leadership, often in a religious or cultural context.

Rebecca Baer, Shelby Zitelman and Allison Goodman

Jennifer M Brier and Michelle Levin

Heather Jacobsohn and Sherrie Spiegel

Allison Goodman and Michael Markman

Thanks to PCC team photographer Kathy Leister for shooting this event for us.

The name “Lion of Judah” is symbolic, representing strength, leadership, and a commitment to improving the world through charitable and philanthropic endeavors. The exact nature and details of the Annual Lion of Judah Event can vary from one Jewish Federation to another, but it typically involves recognition and appreciation of the contributions of women who are part of the Lion of Judah program.

(Jewish Philly)

