It was a beautiful night at Evening in the Gardens

“The zoo is a little city. We are a part of the fabric of Philadelphia and what that Philadelphia view of the future is and should be,” Mogerman said. “I want to hear from folks.”
Julie Jones, Donna Dougerty and Sue Anderson
Christopher LeVine, Hande Levine , Jared Poole and Kelly LeVine
Michael Diberardinis and Joan Reilly are both retired now, after years of public service. They are parents of four children and longtime residents of the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. He enjoys fly-fishing, bird watching, gardening, cooking and learning the Italian language. (It’s amazing what you can find out on the internet. I’m a bird watcher and all these years I’ve been photographing Michael I didn’t know he was one as well. BTW we are in peak bird migration… lots of activities here in Philly area this weekend to join birding groups for fun.)
Look who came to town last week for the Zoo Gala, Eliana Papadakis (r). Residing these days in Naples Florida, Eliana was excited to celebrate and thank Vik for his years of service.
Starting this weekend: Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of the region’s most festive Halloween tradition, Boo at the Zoo, for the last three weekends of October! INFO
Longtime supporters of the Zoo: The Faris Family. Thank you for your contribution to the KidZooU: Hamilton Family Children’s Zoo & Faris Family Education Center is a wildlife academy that unites a world-view education center with an up-close and personal children’s zoo.
