It was a beautiful night at Evening in the Gardens

Philadelphia Zoo’s annual gala an Evening in the Gardens honoring longtime President and CEO Vik Dewan for his 17 years of service at America’s first Zoo. Under his leadership, the Zoo unveiled Zoo360, the first-ever system of animal exploration trails, launched the Community Access program, welcoming 1 million+ Title 1 students to the Zoo for free, and left a lasting legacy of creativity, innovation and dedication to service.

The Dewan Family headed by Vik and Jami Dewan – 2nd from right (I’m going to miss him. He did incredible initiatives for the zoo. It became a model zoo for other zoos in the world, Vik is personable, grateful, humble and caring.)

Current President and CEO Vik Dewan with his successor Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman who takes the reigns October 30, 2023. Dr. Mogerman comes to Philadelphia as its 15th President in its 164-year history after serving as the Director of the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park in Missouri since 2019. Prior to serving as Director in St. Louis, Dr. Mogerman was the Vice President of Learning and Community at the Shedd Aquarium and spent nearly 14 years in leadership roles at the Brookfield Zoo, both in the Chicago metro area.

“The zoo is a little city. We are a part of the fabric of Philadelphia and what that Philadelphia view of the future is and should be,” Mogerman said. “I want to hear from folks.”

Robert Jannetta , Sally Jannetta and Nadia Jannetta

Diane Mills

Julie Jones, Donna Dougerty and Sue Anderson





Christopher LeVine, Hande Levine , Jared Poole and Kelly LeVine





Jacqui Smalley and Bernie Smalley: is the first African-American to serve as President of The Board of Directors of City Trusts, the agency charged with overseeing charitable trusts bequeathed to the City of Philadelphia.

Michael Diberardinis and Joan Reilly are both retired now, after years of public service. They are parents of four children and longtime residents of the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. He enjoys fly-fishing, bird watching, gardening, cooking and learning the Italian language. (It’s amazing what you can find out on the internet. I’m a bird watcher and all these years I’ve been photographing Michael I didn’t know he was one as well. BTW we are in peak bird migration… lots of activities here in Philly area this weekend to join birding groups for fun.)

JB Kelly, 3rd, Josh Mogerman, Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman and Alexandra Gołaszewska Kelly.

JB’s cousin is coming to town soon: Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s 16th Planetary Health Award Ceremony at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Perelman Theatre on October 27 at 5 pm. Guests will be greeted by red carpet and will have the distinguished pleasure of enjoying the award ceremony- in the presence of His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco – that will honor select individuals and organizations for their outstanding and commendable work toward protecting the health of our planet. Free & Info

Look who came to town last week for the Zoo Gala, Eliana Papadakis (r). Residing these days in Naples Florida, Eliana was excited to celebrate and thank Vik for his years of service.

Starting this weekend: Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of the region’s most festive Halloween tradition, Boo at the Zoo, for the last three weekends of October! INFO

Longtime supporters of the Zoo: The Faris Family. Thank you for your contribution to the KidZooU: Hamilton Family Children’s Zoo & Faris Family Education Center is a wildlife academy that unites a world-view education center with an up-close and personal children’s zoo.

Sister Kelly, Kelly Harris, Executive Director of Cancer Support Community Congratulations on 30 years!!, Gina Smith and Anita Duke (Happy Birthday Anita)

Congratulations Vik on your next move. We can’t wait to see what you do next, but do try and enjoy life, relax and go on a few trips with Jami first.

LumiNature returns this November for another season of breathtaking sights, sounds, and surprises! See more than a million twinkling lights across 16 illuminated zones, and experience a magical journey celebrating the wonder of wildlife and the beauty of our planet at our biggest and brightest holiday light show yet.

