Happening This Weekend Armory Oktoberfest 2023

October 9, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Doug Hagar’s Brauhaus Schmitz hosted Oktoberfest on South Street last month (these photos are from the event), and is gearing up for the Armory Oktoberfest this coming weekend.

Eins, Zwei, Drei….. G’Suffa! Armory Oktoberfest is back for the 5th year and ready to rock! Experience what many call “The most Authentic Oktoberfest experience outside of Munich”!

Join us as we transform the 23rd Street Armory into a legit Oktoberfest experience with tented ceilings, original biergarten benches from Munich,

Kory Aversa, PR for both events, Ben and friends

Since I don’t drink, my favorite part is the delicious food, sing a long and dancing. It’s so much fun.

live German Oompah music, cultural German dance performances, original festival food, and of course, plenty of German beer served in 1 Liter Masskrug!

The Hager Family – it’s been so fun to watch them grow up and take part in the festivities

With 3 sessions over 2 days, the Armory can fit up to 1500 people for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year!

General Admission tickets are $25. Looking for a reserved table? Tickets starting from $70-$85+, click here for details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

