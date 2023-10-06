2023 Ball on the Square – Rittenhouse Square

October 6, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Ball on the Square celebrated it’s return with a sold out, excited glamorous crowd on September 28th. The gala returned to its more traditional format of a formal seated-dinner in a tented venue on the Square. The event committee was co-chaired by Wendy Rosen, Renee Tucci and Brian Emmons, members of Friends of Rittenhouse Square. The gala supplements state and city services to care for the park and its fountain, small structures, paths, and landscaping.

Robyn Morgan and Brian Emmons, Vice President – Southern Land Company. The Laurel on Rittenhouse Square is one of his latest projects. It has beautiful views of the City, and has rentals as well as condos available. Next year Michael Schulson will be opening another one of his popular restaurants there.

Dan Rosen, Paul Rosen and Wendy Rosen, president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square for 16 years until 2010, was one f the co-chairs of the evenings event.

Delicious dinner by Philadelphia – Catering and Events – Neuman’s Kitchen; Evantine Design did a spectacular job as usual with the decor, transforming the center square into a unique space with the police gazebo as a central focal point. The glass was frosted, with inspiring messages adorning it describing who uses the square, and how it is maintained.

Anthony Sembello and Lauren Beloff

Natalia Goblina and Allen King

Sam Audia, Michela Karrash, Client Development Officer – Glenmede; with Hollis Dana and Tyler Wilson : Just Married – May 27, 2023

The evening started with a well attended cocktail party, under the starry sky.

A big project happening now in the Square is the lawn restoration where the Knight Foundation has invested $160,000 over the next four years, Friends plan to fully restore over 140,000 square feet in this historic Square .

Larry McMichael, Chairman Dilworth Paxson LLP , Trish Wellenbach,, Chair of Jefferson Board and President and CEO, Please Touch Museum, PYO President, CEO & Music Director. Maestro Louis Scaglione and Jim Dever · President, Bank of America Greater Philadelphia

Fox29’s Shiba Russell and Jason Martinez

Scott Barnes – Director, Events & Hospitality – Comcast and Michelle Conron, Cashman & Associates

Dr. Nyree Dardarian, Sabrina Tamburino Thorne , Alisa Frederico and Lynsie Feinberg kick up their heels on the dance floor.

Oliver Badgio – Chief Brand Officer – Prime Steak Concepts (Steak 48, I’ll be forever grateful for the lovely dinner party they threw in my honor over the summer)

Mike Jerrick, Ray Evers, Sheila Hess, Rob Wasserman, Will Lewis and Frances Wang

Parks and Rec, an outstanding partner, helps us hang banners, fix electrical/lighting issues, remove dead trees, and maintain the fountain. They also staff the Park Rangers in the Guard House. The Streets Department hauls away the trash we bag and collect every day. – Doug Blonsky, in an interview with The Philadelphia Citizen.

The Young Friends of the Friends of Rittenhouse

June Armstrong, Operations Director of Friends of Rittenhouse, Cherelle Parker, proud mother and candidate for Mayor of Philadelphia, Laura LaRosa , Friends of Rittenhouse Board President and Garrett Snider, philanthropist

Anna Boni and Michael Boni, Esq. (before I was PhillyChitChat I was a paralegal for Michael Boni at Kohn Swift & Graf. We both left the firm, and went out on our own.)

Rittenhouse raised Megan Nicoletti and Billy Walsh newly engaged (160 days til their Palm Beach wedding) and partners in business at Serhant Pennsylvania.

Supermarket Power Couple: Jeff and Sandy Brown, own and operate Brown’s Super Stores, which includes 11 ShopRite supermarkets and two Fresh Grocers.

Aren Platt, Sr. Advisor to Cherelle Parker for Mayor and Jessica Platt, Vice President, Bellevue Strategies, Public Affairs & Strategic Communications

Megan Heaton and Joe Mastronardo

The Next Generation of Philanthropic Leaders: Scott Brown and Andrew Bergman

The Friends of Rittenhouse Square was created in 1976 to address the increasing gap between available city funding and the maintenance needs of Rittenhouse Square. With a mission to “preserve, protect, and beautify” the park, the Friends work in a public-private partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. The Friends fund and manage many programs and projects needed to sustain the Square. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Friends provide funding through membership, special events, private donations, sponsorships, and capital campaigns. Join Us

