2023 Ball on the Square – Rittenhouse Square

The Ball on the Square celebrated it’s return with a sold out, excited glamorous crowd on September 28th. The gala returned to its more traditional format of a formal seated-dinner in a tented venue on the Square. The event committee was co-chaired by Wendy Rosen, Renee Tucci and Brian Emmons, members of Friends of Rittenhouse Square. The gala supplements state and city services to care for the park and its fountain, small structures, paths, and landscaping.
Delicious dinner by Philadelphia – Catering and Events – Neuman’s Kitchen; Evantine Design did a spectacular job as usual with the decor, transforming the center square into a unique space with the police gazebo as a central focal point. The glass was frosted, with inspiring messages adorning it describing who uses the square, and how it is maintained.
The evening started with a well attended cocktail party, under the starry sky.
A big project happening now in the Square is the lawn restoration where the Knight Foundation has invested $160,000 over the next four years, Friends plan to fully restore over 140,000 square feet in this historic Square .
Parks and Rec, an outstanding partner, helps us hang banners, fix electrical/lighting issues, remove dead trees, and maintain the fountain. They also staff the Park Rangers in the Guard House. The Streets Department hauls away the trash we bag and collect every day. – Doug Blonsky, in an interview with The Philadelphia Citizen.
Rittenhouse raised Megan Nicoletti and Billy Walsh newly engaged (160 days til their Palm Beach wedding) and partners in business at Serhant Pennsylvania.
The Friends of Rittenhouse Square was created in 1976 to address the increasing gap between available city funding and the maintenance needs of Rittenhouse Square. With a mission to “preserve, protect, and beautify” the park, the Friends work in a public-private partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. The Friends fund and manage many programs and projects needed to sustain the Square. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Friends provide funding through membership, special events, private donations, sponsorships, and capital campaigns. Join Us
